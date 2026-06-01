Lightning acquire forward Jack Pridham from Chicago

Pridham appeared in 65 games this season for the Kitchener Rangers

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By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired the rights to forward Jack Pridham from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Pridham is committed to play in the NCAA next season with the school expected to be announced in the coming days.

Pridham, 20, appeared in 65 games this season for the Kitchener Rangers of the Ontario Hockey League, recording 46 goals and 90 points. His 46 goals ranked second among all OHL skaters this season, while his 16 power-play goals ranked tied for third and his 90 points ranked fifth. Pridham has also played in 18 playoff games with Kitchener this season, registering a team-leading 15 assists alongside 17 points. Pridham notched a goal and two assists in Kitchener’s Memorial Cup Championship victory on Sunday night and led the tournament with five goals and nine points.

The 6-foot-1, 176-pound forward has seen action in 113 career OHL games, logging 73 goals and 144 points to go along with a plus-60 rating. Pridham has appeared in 34 career OHL playoff games, posting nine goals and 30 points.

A native of Stouffville, Ontario, Pridham was originally drafted by Chicago in the third round, 92nd overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.

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