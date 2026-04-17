The FourCheck: Chasing Lord Stanley, injury returns and hungry NHL vets

Sizing up Round One

If the final regular season meeting between the Lightning and Montreal Canadiens was any indication for what’s to come in round one, buckle up and be prepared to be on the edge of your seat.

The April 9 matchup at Benchmark International Arena carried everything one might expect from a playoff game.

Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh brought late dramatics, tying the game with less than two minutes left. Montreal’s Juraj Slafkovsky added to the craziness on the game-winner with only 64 seconds to go.

There was a fight and multiple misconduct calls among a message-sending 126 combined penalty minutes. The opening round for Tampa Bay will be physical while showcasing two of the league’s best teams this season.

Both the Lightning and Canadiens finished with 106 standings points, tied for fifth-most of any NHL squad. Tampa Bay’s 50 wins tied for third, and Montreal had 48.

"They're going to be pumped,” McDonagh said of the Canadiens. “They're a high-flying, skilled team. They have great depth and they’re very well coached, so it will be a tough challenge. It’s going to be a tight series. We've got to make sure we're ready to go."

Fans should expect plenty of offense—the Canadiens scored 279 goals this season, fewer than only five NHL teams. One of those teams was Tampa Bay, scoring 286 goals.

Tampa Bay’s 3.49 goals per game were fourth-most in the league, and Montreal’s 3.40 rate stood seventh. Both rank among the league’s top 5-on-5 attacks.

The Lightning could hold the advantage on defense, as Tampa Bay held opponents to 2.79 goals per game in the regular season, which marked the third-fewest of any team. The Canadiens ranked 16th (3.06). Only two teams—both in the Western Conference—allowed fewer goals than the Lightning this season.

Tampa Bay’s penalty kill was efficient this season, and it had to be with the team leading the NHL in penalty minutes and penalties taken. They killed 82.6% of opposing power plays, the third-best rate of any franchise.

That penalty kill will need to be just as good in the first round against a Canadiens power play that finished 10th in the league by scoring on 22.6% of its opportunities.

Nikita Kucherov’s 130 points were the second-most in the NHL, and Montreal had a 100-point scorer of their own in captain Nick Suzuki, who had 29 goals and 101 points.

The Canadiens had one of just two 50-goal scorers in the NHL this season in Cole Caufield while Tampa Bay spread its goalscoring and still had some of the most frequent scorers—Kucherov’s 44 goals tied for seventh in the NHL, while Jake Guentzel (38) and Brandon Hagel (36) were each inside the top 25.

Both teams also boast a pair of offensive weapons on the blue line in defensemen Darren Raddysh and Lane Hutson—Raddysh’s 22 goals were third-most by an NHL blueliner this season, and Montreal’s Dobson tied for third in defensive scoring with 78 points. Tampa Bay will be helped by a cluster of defensemen who posted high defensive metrics, including JJ Moser, Erik Cernak, Ryan McDonagh and others.

And of course, the Lightning have goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is among the NHL’s active leaders in playoff experience and wins. His 39 wins this season led all goalies, and his 2.30 goals against average was second-best.

Montreal’s Jakub Dobes led rookie goalies with 29 wins and had a .901 save percentage.