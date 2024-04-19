The best Bolts gear to beat the heat this playoff season

As the Stanley Cup Playoffs turn up, so do the temps around Tampa Bay

lighting hat inline hed
By Thompson Brandes
@ThompsonBrandes TampaBayLightning.com

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are here.

The time of year when the level of play rises. The stakes grow infinitely higher. And the heat and humidity follow suit.

Around here, it’s not uncommon for a fan to lose as much water weight at a plaza party as Nikita Kucherov does on the ice.

And that’s the way we like it.

Bolts Nation has embraced the playoff heat for 10 of the last 11 years—we know the drill by now. And Tampa Bay Sports does, too. They’re currently loaded with performance tees, sweat-wicking caps and other Lightning attire perfect for when summer comes early around the bay. And because we’re in the playoff spirit, we dropped a spotlight on a few of our favorite pieces down below. Stay cool and Go Bolts.

24 playoff tee

Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics 2024 Playoffs Locker Room Performance Tee, $59.99

Moisture-wicking technology. Just as effective for the pros as is it the fans charging a Sunday afternoon watch party.

blue brr hat

Tampa Bay Lightning '47 Brrr Fairway Hitch Adjustable Hat, $39.99

A lightweight retro number from the reliable hatters at '47. The kind of cap that only gets better as it breaks in.

womens blue tank

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Rhinestone Pocket Tie Front Tank, $34.99

Happy hour, the beach, plaza parties, kids' birthdays...sorry—just listing all of the places this tank completely works.

license to chill tee

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Margaritaville License to Chill Tee, $39.99

As Alan Jackson once implored, "What would Jimmy Buffett do?"

blue gasparilla tee

Tampa Bay Lightning Gasparilla Blue Performance T-shirt, $34.99

A healthy dose of Big Gasparilla Energy is never a bad thing during the playoffs.

third jersey polo

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning Levelwear Third Jersey Polo, $89.99

The "It's 90 degrees in April" Third Jersey. Useful.

womens crop tee grey

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Knobi Cropped Tee, $29.99

This shirt just cracked open a seltzer and threw on a pair of aviators.

tommy bahama floral

Tampa Bay Lightning Tommy Bahama Floral Lush Camp Button Down Shirt, $169.99

[Extreme Gerard Butler in 300 voice] THIS. IS. FLORIDA.

2004 champs tee

Tampa Bay Lightning Fanatics Reprinted 2004 Stanley Cup Champions Locker Room Tee, $34.99

A vintage hat tip to the OGs in its original authentic design.

womens white hanger tee inline

Women's Tampa Bay Lightning Line Change Game Day Graphic Tee, $44.99

This shirt travels with a cool, touch-of-salt breeze wherever it goes.

travis matt blue polo

Men's Tampa Bay Lightning TravisMathew Private Villa Polo, $99.99

For the game day golf outing. (A top-tier golf outing.)

beach towel tie dye

Tampa Bay Lightning Blue Tie-Dye Beach Towel, $24.99

When it comes to a Round 1 Battle of Florida, you never know when you'll need to stake a claim on the beach.

