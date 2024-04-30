The Backcheck: Bolts' postseason ends in Sunrise

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2023-24 season came to an end Monday night with a 6-1 loss in Game 5 of the team’s First Round series against the Florida Panthers.

The Bolts scored the first goal of the contest seven minutes into the first period when Anthony Cirelli jumped on a rebound in front of the net and beat Sergei Bobrovsky to make it a 1-0 game.

But the Panthers challenged for goaltender interference and the goal was overturned with the NHL saying Anthony Duclair impaired Bobrovsky’s ability to play his position in the crease.

Following a scoreless first period, the Panthers opened the scoring at the 45-second mark of the middle frame.

After Brayden Point and Aaron Ekblad were both assessed minor penalties at the end of the opening period, the teams opened the second skating 4-on-4 before Carter Verhaeghe fired a shot on goal, jumped on his own rebound and scored his fourth goal of the playoffs to give Florida a 1-0 lead.

The Panthers put the Bolts in a 2-0 hole at the 12:38 mark of the second period when Aleksander Barkov capitalized on a rebound shorthanded and scored his first goal of the series to double the Florida lead.

With the crowd fully engaged, the Lightning got a big response from Victor Hedman, who hammered a slap shot past Bobrovsky just 59 seconds after the Barkov goal to make it a one-goal game.

Taking a pass from Nikita Kucherov, Hedman walked right down main street and blasted a heavy slap shot right past the ear of Bobrovsky and into the back of the net for his seventh point of the series.

Shortly after, it looked like Tampa Bay tied the game when Mikhail Sergachev fired a perfect shot through traffic that beat Bobrovsky into the top left corner, but was immediately waved off by the official.

The Lightning decided to use its challenge and sent the goal to video review. After review the goal on the ice was upheld with the NHL ruling that Cirelli made incidental contact with Bobrovsky, which impaired his ability to play his position.