Nuts & Bolts: Road trip continues in Buffalo

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday:

When: Wednesday, November 11 - 7 p.m. ET

Where: KeyBank Center - Buffalo, NY

TV coverage: TNT

Pregame Coverage: TampaBayLightning.com/StreamNow

Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Lines from Saturday's game (subject to change)

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Yanni Gourde

Ilya Mikheyev - Zemgus Girgensons - Pontus Holmberg

Jeff Viel - Conor Geekie

Defensemen

Charle-Edouard D'Astous - John Carlson

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Victor Hedman - JJ Moser

Max Crozier

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Dennis Hildeby

Wednesday's Matchup

The Lightning resume divisional play on Wednesday when they get their first crack at the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center...This marks the first of four games between the teams this season...Tampa Bay went 1-3-0 against the Sabres in 2025-26 and were led on offense by Nikita Kucherov (4-4—8) and Darren Raddysh (1-7—8)...Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy went 1-2-0 with an .841 save percentage against Buffalo a season ago, and Jonas Johansson was 0-1-0 with an .857 save percentage...Tampa Bay is 54- 53-17 all-time against the Sabres, including 27-27-7 on the road...Kucherov is the franchise’s career scoring leader against Buffalo with 23-33—56 in 43 games, followed by Steven Stamkos (23-25—48). Victor Hedman is the next active Bolt with 9-23—32 in 60 games...Vasilevskiy carries a 14-4-3 record against Buffalo in his NHL career while posting a .905 save percentage, and goalie partner Dennis Hildeby is 1-0-0 with an .889 save percentage against the team.

Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game

Military Appreciation Collection

Show your support to active military members and veterans in the Tampa Bay area! Check out the full Military Appreciation collection, available in store at Benchmark International Arena and online at TampaBaySports.com, while supplies last.

The Road Ahead

Thursday, November 12 at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday, November 14 vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, November 17 vs. Washington Capitals