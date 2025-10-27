The Backcheck: Kucherov hits 1,000 as Lightning sweep home back-to-back

Kucherov is the 101st player in NHL history and second in franchise history (Steven Stamkos) to the mark. He scored his 1,000th point in his 809th game, requiring the 17th-fewest games in NHL history and third-fewest among active players behind Connor McDavid (659 games) and Sidney Crosby (757).

“It was a great feeling and something I never thought I would reach,” Kucherov said postgame, “and I’m really honored and fortunate to have great teammates along the way. Without them I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t have done that, and also without the fan support. They’ve been a huge part of it. I’m just really blessed.”

Cirelli extended the Lightning lead a few minutes later, scoring a netfront goal with assists from Hagel and Hedman for their 300th and 800th career NHL points, respectively.

“It's super special,” Hedman said of becoming the 20th defenseman in NHL history to reach 800 career points. “Drafted in ‘09, never in my wildest dreams would I think of getting this high up. So it's a great feeling.”’

Anaheim scored twice in 1 minute, 59 seconds of the third period to tie the game, but Cirelli’s team-leading fifth goal of the season came as the winner with 3:15 left in the game to cap a milestone night with a 4-3 win.

With Tampa Bay on the power play, Hedman got the puck to Kucherov in the left corner. Kucherov then found Cirelli in the high slot, where a one-timed shot beat Dostal blocker-side to win the game. Tampa Bay never let Anaheim pull its goalie after earning puck possession with pressure in the game’s final minutes.

The win felt like a step forward in the Lightning locker room.

“Probably a week ago, we were finding a way to lose that game 4-3, and a week later, we're winning that game 4-3. It was tough to watch us give up that two-goal lead, but after we did I kind of liked our game,” Cooper said. “Probably the best part of our game we had was after they tied it, and especially after we took the lead, we had the puck the rest of the time. We did a lot of winning hockey things.”

Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson finished with 37 saves on 40 Anaheim shots and is now 2-1-0 on the season, while rookie defenseman Charle-Edouard D’Astous made his NHL debut at 27 years old.

Cirelli led the Lightning on offense with two goals and an assist. Kucherov joined Hedman, Guentzel and Hagel with two points apiece.

Benjamin’s Three Stars:

Nikita Kucherov, TBL (2 assists) Anthony Cirelli, TBL (2 goals, assist) Jonas Johansson, TBL (37 saves)

Lightning utilize overtime to defeat Vegas

With just over six minutes remaining in regulation of Sunday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights—Tampa Bay’s second in as many nights—it appeared as though the Lightning had taken the lead at an opportune time.

Kucherov appeared to score on a beautiful setup from Point with 6:40 remaining in regulation for the 2-1 lead, but the goal was negated due to being offside after Vegas utilized a coach’s challenge.

Tampa Bay never wavered, and it was Kucherov who put the puck in the Vegas net once again for the win, burying the game-winner 32 seconds into overtime for a 2-1 win.

The Lightning outshot Vegas 28-19, including 24-8 through the first two periods of hockey.

"I think tonight was our best game of the year, for sure our most complete effort,” Point said postgame. "Everyone was engaged, everyone did their job. I think tonight, if we can carry tonight forward, it'd be really good.”

One night after registering NHL point No. 300, Hagel’s first goal of the season got Tampa Bay going on Sunday. The Bolts winger roofed the puck into the top corner of the net 4:53 into the game on a rebound chance following Hedman’s point shot.