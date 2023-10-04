Bolts win in Orlando behind another Johansson shutout

From there, the Lightning continued their strong defensive play and shut things down with Johansson earning his second shutout in as many games.

“He’s responded,” Mikey Eyssimont said when asked about Johansson. “He’s responded to this injury that we’re dealing with really well. We’re really excited playing in front of him.

“We’re blocking a lot of shots and the shots that are going - I don’t know much about playing goalie, but he had a shutout tonight, so that’s pretty much as good as you can be.”

Following the news that Andrei Vasilevskiy will miss roughly the first two months of the season, the Lightning rotated between Johansson and Matt Tomkins between the pipes. Both goalies have posted a 2-0 record this preseason.

“Both of them have played really well,” Cooper said. “Even when we gave up four the other night, Tommer was great in that game and Jo was great again tonight.

“In the end, it starts with our team defense and then he made some big saves tonight on the penalty kill. Just part of our process. We’re getting better as a team and the goalie’s definitely doing his part.”

With two games remaining this preseason, the Bolts still have a few cuts to make, but the decision won’t be an easy one for the coaching staff and front office.

“We’re going to probably have to send some guys down,” said Cooper. “Whatever the number’s going to be, it’s going to be extremely difficult, because everybody’s making a case for themselves to stay.

“In the end, it probably will come down to a little bit of chemistry on where guys fit in, but we’ve got a couple more games to kind of iron that out.

“But it’s a good problem to have when guys are pushing for spots and making it really difficult on the coaching staff.”

With four consecutive wins, the Lightning have played well throughout the preseason. Now, with two games to go, the group will look to get everything tightened up before Opening Night on October 10. The next preseason game is set for Thursday, October 5 at 7 p.m. ET in a rematch with the Panthers at AMALIE Arena.

“If I’m looking at the five games we’ve played so far, the guys have done a hell of a job and they’ve really played hard, so that’s a really good sign.”