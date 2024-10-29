Lightning to host 24th annual Bolt Run presented by AdventHealth

Race to take place t AMALIE Arena on Saturday, November 2

Bolt-run-release
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to host the 24th annual Bolt Run, presented by AdventHealth, on Saturday, November 2. Funds from this year’s race will benefit Special Olympics Florida, providing critical support for athletes and their families impacted by recent hurricanes. The proceeds will help ensure athletes can return to the playing field and continue their sporting journeys, despite the challenges they have faced.

Event-day registration will open at 5:30 a.m., with the race starting at 7:30 a.m. from AMALIE Arena. Participants can choose from three race options: 5K, 5 Mile, and 1 Mile, with some packages including tickets to a Tampa Bay Lightning home game.

Packet pickups will be held at the ReliaQuest Ticket Office at AMALIE Arena on October 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and November 1 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information or to register, please visit: www.TampaBayLightning.com/boltrun

