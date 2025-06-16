Pat Maroon energized to give back at Bolts’ girls summer hockey camp this week

When Tampa Bay Lightning alum Pat Maroon returned to the Tampa Bay Area during this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs, he repeatedly talked about wanting to give back and be part of the community in his post-playing career.

Maroon, who retired from the NHL this season, didn’t wait long to jump in and help.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Lightning was on the ice at TGH Ice Plex in Brandon on Monday to help coach at the annual Bolts' Girls Summer Hockey Camp.

“It’s not a guys’ sport, it’s an everyone sport for us. And watching what the Tampa community does for everyone and especially girls hockey, how they’ve grown it here and how hockey’s grown the last five, six years just in Tampa alone…really excited to be part of this week,” Maroon said after his first on-ice session.

Maroon credited the Tampa Bay Lightning as one of the best all-around organizations in the NHL, adding that it starts at the top with chairman and governor Jeff Vinik. Maroon is excited to be involved with the Lightning organization again in his post-playing career.

It can be difficult for active NHL players to volunteer and give back as much as they want, so the 14-year NHL veteran now hopes to be active in community hockey during his retirement.

"When you get called on, this is the stuff you want to do and help out as much as possible because he’s (Vinik) built something really special here in the community, and it's all family to me,” Maroon said.

The girls on the ice were excited to see Maroon, many being quick to offer high-fives and stick taps. He frequently stopped to take photos with young Lightning fans between on-ice sessions.

Other Lightning alumni are expected to join the skates this week.

This year’s girls hockey summer camp has 60 children participating, double the enrollment from when the camp’s first summer.

Girls hockey development coordinator Kelley Steadman on Monday cited a recent USA Hockey report that girls hockey enrollment set a new record this year, adding the sport can make a difference.

"The more girls we can get into the sport, whether they stay with it or not, I think they at least learn some really good life skills and have friends for life,” Steadman said. “So it's incredible, especially here in Tampa.”

Including current and former players that the girls recognize, including Maroon, can help.

“I think our organization has done such a great job supporting our co-ed programs but also just specifically girls hockey,” Steadman said. “To have Pat out there with the girls is really huge. There's not a lot of teams that would have guys that would make that effort to be there.”

Maroon, who has two young daughters, reiterated that hockey is for everyone. While he is excited to spend more time with his wife and family in retirement, he also looks forward to being involved in growing the sport of hockey.

“A lot of history here…two Stanley Cups and a lot of friendships here and a lot of good memories here in the Tampa organization and the group of guys I met here in that group of runs, my teammates, it’s really special. Tampa means a lot to me, so being back here it feels weird not dressing up and skating with my son on the other rink, but just to put the skates on again and go out here and help as much as I can, it feels special.”