Lightning sign F Wojciech Stachowiak to a one-year, entry-level contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Wojciech Stachowiak to a one-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Stachowiak (Sta-HOE-vee-ack), 25, skated in 52 games in Germany this season with the DEL’s ERC Ingolstadt, recording 10 goals and 30 points with a plus-15 rating. He appeared in all 12 of the team’s playoff games, collecting six goals and 11 points to finish tied for the team lead in both categories while ranking tied for fifth among all DEL skaters for goals. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound forward has played in 239 career DEL games, all with ERC Ingolstadt, logging 42 goals and 104 points with 109 penalty minutes and a plus-14 rating.

A native of Gdansk, Poland, Stachowiak represented Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship and skated in all seven games, leading the team with three goals and two game-winning tallies while ranking second with six points.

Stachowiak played in 38 games with the USHL’s Central Illinois Flying Aces in 2017-18, recording nine goals and 19 points before appearing in 40 career games with Michigan State University from 2018-20, notching four goals and five points.