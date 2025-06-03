‘It’s an honor’: Lilleberg’s time as captain of Team Norway a learning experience

If you were to ask Emil Lilleberg about his 2024-25 season with the Tampa Bay Lightning—his first full campaign in the NHL—he would likely tell you it was filled with learning experiences.

The 24-year-old defenseman earned another learning opportunity on an international scale in May, taking over to captain Team Norway for the team’s final games at the 2025 IIHF World Championship.

This marked Lilleberg’s first time wearing the ‘C’ for Norway.

“I always feel very proud getting to represent my country,” Lilleberg said, “but it’s definitely something extra getting trusted with the C.”

Lilleberg began the tournament as one of the team’s assistant captains before eventually being promoted to captain when Thomas Berg-Paulsen left the tournament due to injury.

Lilleberg played in all seven of Norway’s preliminary round games at the tournament after posting a career-best 19 points during the NHL regular season and recording his first career Stanley Cup Playoffs point in April.

In 2024-25, Lilleberg earned career highs in games played (76), assists (18) and points (19). He scored his first career NHL goal on April 13 against the Buffalo Sabres.

A few of Lilleberg’s Lightning teammates reached out during the World Championship to congratulate him on becoming Norway’s captain. The defenseman believes his recent international experience can be used to his advantage as he prepares for his second full season in the NHL.

“I think getting to be the captain taught me about taking more responsibility,” he said, “as well as making sure my teammates feel seen and included.”

Lilleberg was one of two current Lightning players to play in this year's tournament, as fellow defenseman JJ Moser helped Switzerland to a silver medal.