The 10 coolest (and weirdest) things you can find at the Lightning Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale

The Lightning’s Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale is officially back this Saturday, June 14, with an epic haul of game-used equipment and player apparel available for purchase.

This year’s payload is stocked with everything from practice jerseys to personalized, game-used sticks. And just like in sales prior, all proceeds will go toward the Lightning Foundation benefiting the Tampa Bay community.

After combing through the loot, I’m thrilled to say there is some truly wild stuff in here. And to be clear, the Lightning gear sale is a judgement-free zone. If you’d like to purchase a player’s postgame locker room cap and place it on your own head, you absolutely have that option. Go nuts. But it would also look great in a protective glass casing in a memorabilia room. Just saying.

You can find all this stuff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Pepsi Porch at Amalie Arena on Saturday, with the added bonus of the Tampa Bay Sports Shop hosting a 50%-off sidewalk sale directly underneath it. Now, on to the goods.