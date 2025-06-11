The 10 coolest (and weirdest) things you can find at the Lightning Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale

You could be the proud new owner of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s goalie pads—for a good cause

By Thompson Brandes
TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning’s Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale is officially back this Saturday, June 14, with an epic haul of game-used equipment and player apparel available for purchase.

This year’s payload is stocked with everything from practice jerseys to personalized, game-used sticks. And just like in sales prior, all proceeds will go toward the Lightning Foundation benefiting the Tampa Bay community.

After combing through the loot, I’m thrilled to say there is some truly wild stuff in here. And to be clear, the Lightning gear sale is a judgement-free zone. If you’d like to purchase a player’s postgame locker room cap and place it on your own head, you absolutely have that option. Go nuts. But it would also look great in a protective glass casing in a memorabilia room. Just saying.

You can find all this stuff from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Pepsi Porch at Amalie Arena on Saturday, with the added bonus of the Tampa Bay Sports Shop hosting a 50%-off sidewalk sale directly underneath it. Now, on to the goods.

practice jerseys inline

Adidas Lightning Practice Jerseys

The gear sale's practice jerseys boast an important distinction that sets them apart from other Bolts sweaters: exclusivity.

Regardless of who’s stitched onto the back, they're likely to draw a few Where The Hell Did You Get Thats at your next Bolts game. Which, isn't that sort of the point? The pool of available players also runs wild and wonky with names like Alex Barre-Boulet, Haydn Fleury, Danick Martel, Isaac Howard, Chris Kunitz, Tanner Jeannot and others.

red non contact inline

Adidas Lightning Non-Contact Jerseys

Take everything I just said about exclusivity in the prior paragraph and multiply it by a hundred for the red non-contact sweaters. Just please: no Panthers games.

hedman locker hoodie inline

Victor Hedman Standard Locker Room Hoodie

Most people’s hoodies are their sartorial best friend.

This hoodie? This hoodie is a media scrum star. The closest confidant of a two-time Stanley Cup champion. This hoodie tells the Lightning’s immortalized captain, “Hey, great game. Now get in here big guy.” And then goes back to work the next day.

Now it’s packing up its customized “77” sleeve patch and retiring. It’s up to you to give it the vacation home it deserves.

hedman cut sleeve hoodie inline

Victor Hedman Cut-Sleeves Locker Room Hoodie

Just when you thought Victor Hedman’s locker room hoodie couldn’t get any cooler, it goes and does something like this.

Can you imagine riding a motorcycle in this beast?

vasy pads logo inline

Andrei Vasilevskiy’s Goalie Pads

These babies have been absolutely peppered with hockey pucks. Because you know what hasn’t? The back of Andrei Vasilevskiy’s net.

Vasy’s pillows have not only been scuffed to the gills, they also boast his signature logo stitched into the sides. A nice, personalized touch when perusing your future wall art.

cirelli hats inline

Official Player-Worn Locker Room Hats with Customized Player Number

Anthony Cirelli’s actual, Selke-nominated melon was in this thing.

all the sticks inline

Game-Used Hockey Sticks

We’ve heard from past gear sales that people have been known to take these sticks to their beer league games and suddenly possess magical, powerful skills akin to the Lightning name engraved on the twig. A real-life Angels in the Outfield situation, if you will, but on ice skates.

We can’t confirm any of this, to be sure. We’ve just maybe, possibly heard something of the sort. Can’t count it out.

geekie stfp stick inline

Conor Geekie Hockey Stick

Conor Geekie’s handwritten “STFP” on his knob tape stands for Shoot the F*ing Puck. Which is what about 20% of our fan base yells when they've run out of things to howl at the ice. Conor Geekie is a man of the people.

helmets inline

Authentic Game Helmets

Oliver Bjorkstrand’s Seattle Kraken helmet is a sneaky pull here.

ross colton gloves inline

Ross Colton Reverse Retro Gloves

A truly sweet piece of memorabilia from a former Cup-era Bolt that can also double as Ross Colton grilling gloves for Dad—whose day is conveniently right around the corner.

