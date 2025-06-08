Lightning sign forward Jack Finley to a three-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jack Finley to a three-year contract worth an AAV of $775,000, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Finley will be on a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season before the deal converts to a one-way contract for the remaining two years.

Finley, 22, appeared in 40 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this season and recorded a career-high 14 goals while ranking sixth among Crunch skaters for points with 28. Finley also set career highs for plus/minus (11) and game-winning goals (2). The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward saw action in three Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse, firing two shots on goal and registering five penalty minutes. Finley has played a total of 161 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, registering 39 goals, 81 points and 10 power-play goals.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Finley made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 14, 2025, against the Boston Bruins. He rated plus-1 and took one shot on goal in 8:25 of time on ice in his lone NHL contest.

Finley was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 57th overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.