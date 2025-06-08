Lightning sign forward Jack Finley to a three-year contract

Finley appeared in 40 games for the Crunch this season and recorded a career-high 14 goals

Jack Finley - Contract
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed forward Jack Finley to a three-year contract worth an AAV of $775,000, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Finley will be on a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season before the deal converts to a one-way contract for the remaining two years.

Finley, 22, appeared in 40 games for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this season and recorded a career-high 14 goals while ranking sixth among Crunch skaters for points with 28. Finley also set career highs for plus/minus (11) and game-winning goals (2). The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward saw action in three Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse, firing two shots on goal and registering five penalty minutes. Finley has played a total of 161 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, registering 39 goals, 81 points and 10 power-play goals.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Finley made his NHL debut with the Lightning on January 14, 2025, against the Boston Bruins. He rated plus-1 and took one shot on goal in 8:25 of time on ice in his lone NHL contest.

Finley was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 57th overall, in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

News Feed

Lightning sign defenseman Max Crozier to a three-year contract

New Bolts assistant Dan Hinote energized by Lightning opportunity, Florida homecoming

Lightning hire Dan Hinote as assistant coach

Nikita Kucherov voted 2024-25 Ted Lindsay Award Recipient by NHLPA Members

Lightning sign defenseman Steven Santini to a two-year contract

‘It’s an honor’: Lilleberg’s time as captain of Team Norway a learning experience

Guess who’s back: Gourde signs six-year deal with Lightning

Lightning sign forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract

Sprinkles, Lord Stanley and a big fight: The Lightning mean plenty to the Scarborough family

Lightning & Lightning Warriors Hockey Program to host 5th Annual "Hockey Heals 22"

Points by Paul donates nearly $13k to support mental health programs

Lightning sign F Wojciech Stachowiak to a one-year, entry-level contract

Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

Lightning sign G Harrison Meneghin to a three-year, entry-level contract

Lightning set to launch new broadcast viewing experience next season in partnership with Scripps Sports, ViewLift

The great melt: Staff dismantle 2024-25 ice surface at AMALIE Arena 

Lightning honor April Community Heroes

Lightning sign G Jonas Johansson to a two-year contract extension