Lightning hire Dan Hinote as assistant coach

Former NHL forward won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2001

MK0198 - Assistant Coach Hinote - 1920x1080
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have hired former NHL forward Dan Hinote to the position of assistant coach today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Hinote, 48, spent last season as associate coach with the Colorado Eagles of the American Hockey League, primary affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche. He helped the Eagles to the best record in the AHL’s Western Conference, going 43-21-5 with 94 points. Colorado led the AHL in goal differential with a plus-65, 13 better than second place, while leading the league in goals with 250 and ranking tied for fourth in goals against with 185. Hinote and the Eagles went on to fall to the Abbotsford Canucks in five games of their best-of-five series during the Division Finals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

A native of Leesburg, Florida, Hinote began his coaching career with the Columbus Blue Jackets during the 2010-11 season. He spent four seasons behind the bench in Columbus before moving into a professional scouting role with the club. In 2018, he joined the United States National Team Development Program as associate coach for Team USA’s U17 and U18 teams. Hinote helped Team USA to the Bronze Medal at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championships. He then joined the Nashville Predators as assistant coach for the 2020-21 season, where they advanced to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three of his four seasons in Music City.

As a player, Hinote skated in 503 regular season games with the Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues, recording 38 goals and 90 points. He also appeared in 72 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, during which he recorded six goals and 15 points. Hinote won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2001, skating in all 23 games during the postseason.

