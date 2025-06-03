Lightning sign defenseman Steven Santini to a two-year contract

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed defenseman Steven Santini to a two-year, two-way contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Santini, 30, skated in 58 games with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League this season, recording six goals and 17 points, ranking third among all Crunch defensemen for points and finishing tied for third for both goals and assists, while registering a plus-10 rating. He also appeared in three Calder Cup Playoff games with Syracuse, registering one assist and six shots on goal. In total, Santini has played in 361 career AHL games, logging 21 goals and 87 points with a plus-56 rating and 186 penalty minutes

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini appeared in one game for the Bolts in 2024-25, logging 11:37 of time on ice with one hit and two blocked shots in an 8-3 win December 12 at Calgary. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound defenseman has skated in 124 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 23 points while averaging 17:10 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey, 42nd overall, in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft.