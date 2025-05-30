Sprinkles, Lord Stanley and a big fight: The Lightning mean plenty to the Scarborough family

Stanley Cup wins, extra sprinkles on ice cream, support through a cancer diagnosis and even lighting the spark of what has now become a once-in-a-lifetime love.

All of it places the Tampa Bay Lightning in high regard for Bryan and Dawn Scarborough.

The Scarboroughs are Bolt for Life members and attend around 30 games each season. They make sure to be in the building for every home playoff game.

“They’re an easy team to root for,” Bryan said. “They always tend to try to put a good product on the ice. You can tell the players are passionate and they invest in the team…It’s easy to be a fan when you were a fan before it was cool to be a fan.”

A love built on Lightning

There was no NHL team in the Sunshine State when Bryan moved to Florida in 1988, but his hockey fandom was alive and well—Raised near Los Angeles, he grew up watching on a small, colorless TV screen. The puck was fuzzy and jersey numbers were hard to see, but the announcers always kept him engaged.

When the Lightning joined the NHL for the 1992-93 season, Bryan’s fandom flipped. Working as an electrician, tickets at the Thunderdome (now Tropicana Field) were hard to afford when the team played there from 1993 to 1996.

Luckily for Bryan, his past as a soccer player provided some attendance.

“They had a fan fair and had different games. One of them was if you could kick a 30-yard field goal, you got free tickets to the next game,” Bryan said. “For a soccer player, kicking a 30-yard field goal with no one coming at me was easy. So I went to like 20 games that year just by kicking field goals.”

Dawn grew up in Tampa and watched hockey on TV when her son became a fan. She then met Bryan in the late 1990s, and one of their dates was attending a Lightning game.

They’ve been a “diehard” duo of Lightning fans since. From 2000 to 2004, Bryan and Dawn rarely missed a game. They were at St. Pete Times Forum for the Stanley Cup Final Game 7 in 2004 and watched Tampa Bay hoist its first Stanley Cup.

The couple would drive to the airport in the early morning hours, greeting players as they returned from road trips.

“He (Bryan) started teaching me and we ended up getting season tickets, and I went to all the games,” Dawn said. “I immersed myself 100% into it, and I'm a huge fan now. I love hockey.”

They took a break from being Bolt for Life members before buying ticket packs in 2010. They rejoined as Bolt for Life members in 2016, just in time to support the Lightning through back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2020 and 2021.