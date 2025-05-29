Lightning & Lightning Warriors Hockey Program to host 5th Annual "Hockey Heals 22"

Lightning Warriors Will Play 22 Hours of Hockey to Fight Veteran Suicide

Hockey Heals 22
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Lightning Warriors Hockey Program are set to host the fifth annual Hockey Heals 22 on Saturday, June 21, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., continuing until noon on Sunday, June 22, 2025, at AdventHealth Center Ice.

This year marks the fifth anniversary of Hockey Heals 22. In honor of the 22 veterans who lose their lives to suicide every day, the Lightning Warriors will play 22 hours of hockey. The event’s goal is to raise awareness and funding for veteran suicide prevention programs, providing critical support for veterans and their families during moments of crisis.

“This event is a powerful way to show our support for veterans and foster a sense of community,” said Chris Scangarello, Executive Director of the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program. “We are committed to reducing the number 22 every day and Hockey Heals 22 plays a vital role in that mission.”

Throughout Hockey Heals 22, the Lightning Warriors will compete against local and visiting teams, veteran teams, first responders and local schools. Tampa Bay public figures will also be in attendance to show their support. All proceeds from this event support the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program, the Malone Family Foundation and Mission Roll Call.

Event Highlights:

· June 21, 2 p.m.: Opening Ceremony followed by kickoff game.

· June 22, Noon: Conclusion, closing remarks and moment of silence.

· Special Guests: Ryan Malone, former NHL player, additional NHL alumni and Ben Voigt, former member of Ashes & Arrows and semi-finalist on season 19 of America’s Got Talent.

About the Lightning Warriors Hockey Program

The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program, Inc. (LWHP) was formed on November 29, 2017, and formally incorporated on January 1 , 2020. The Lightning Warriors Hockey Program is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, consisting of over 150 members that have been organized to operate exclusively for charitable, prevention, and educational purposes, for those wounded in defense of the United States. The purpose of the LWHP is to serve the disabled veteran community, the hockey community, and the community at-large in the Tampa region. Our goal is to provide a healthy escape (ice hockey) to our veterans that will help them find the camaraderie and support system they had while serving in the military. Our mission is to provide both a recreational and competitive environment (teams) that is therapeutic and educational for our members so that we serve both each other and our communities.

In November 2023, the Tampa Bay Lightning partnered with the organization to provide more opportunities for veterans in the Tampa Community to have access to hockey and to provide a larger platform for events, such as Hockey Heals-22.

