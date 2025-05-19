Lightning sign G Harrison Meneghin to a three-year, entry-level contract

Meneghin, 20, appeared in 35 regular season contests with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2024-25 campaign

Meneghin
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have signed goaltender Harrison Meneghin to a three-year, entry-level contract, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Meneghin, 20, appeared in 35 regular season contests with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers during the 2024-25 campaign, logging a 23-9-2 record with a .901 save percentage, 2.56 goals against average and three shutouts.

Following the regular season, the 6-foot-3, 169-pound netminder backstopped the Tigers to the club’s sixth-ever Western Hockey League Championship, playing in 16 playoff contests and recording a 14-1 record with a .906 save percentage, 2.35 goals against average and three shutouts. As a result, the South Surrey, British Columbia, native was named the most valuable player of the WHL playoffs and will lead Medicine Hat to its first appearance in the Memorial Cup since 2007.

In 126 career WHL games with Medicine Hat and the Lethbridge Hurricanes, Meneghin logged a 69-42-8-3 record with a .910 save percentage, 2.68 goals against average and seven shutouts.

Meneghin was originally drafted by Tampa Bay in the seventh round, 206th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft.

