Lightning set to launch new broadcast viewing experience next season in partnership with Scripps Sports, ViewLift

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have entered into a multi-year media rights agreement with Scripps Sports today, which will make it easier than ever before for fans throughout the Tampa Bay Area to watch Lightning hockey games free of charge starting this fall with the start of the 2025-26 NHL season.

“We’re excited to announce Scripps Sports as the new media partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning,” said Vinik Sports Group CEO Steve Griggs. “A world-class fan experience starts with access — and fans have made it clear they want it to be easier to find and watch our games. This partnership delivers on that.

“We’re looking forward to working with Brian Lawlor and the Scripps Sports team to expand our reach and bring the excitement of Lightning hockey to more homes across Tampa Bay. We’re also incredibly grateful to Steve Tello and the FanDuel Sports team for their partnership and the many unforgettable moments we've shared.”

This new agreement makes The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) the official television home of the Lightning, giving them the rights to produce and distribute all preseason, regular season and first round playoff games which are not allocated exclusively to national broadcasts.

Scripps, which owns ABC Action News, the ABC local TV affiliate serving the Tampa television market, plans to launch a second full-power local station serving the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, WXPX-TV, which will be the broadcast home of the Lightning. That station will be branded “The Spot - Tampa Bay 66” and will launch locally on July 1, featuring news and entertainment programming in addition to all locally produced Lightning games. Scripps is currently in discussions with cable and satellite distributors to ensure Lightning games on The Spot will be available on cable, satellite as well as over-the-air television. Further information on television programming and channels for locations outside the Tampa Bay market will be made available prior to the start of the 2025-26 season. For the latest information fans can log on to www.TampaBayLightning.com/Watch.

In addition to the TV broadcasts, the Lightning and Scripps Sports will be introducing an innovative new experience where Bolts fans can live-stream games through the Lightning app, presented by Spectrum, throughout the Bolts’ broadcast territory, powered by ViewLift. More details on the direct-to-consumer streaming experience will be made available prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

Under this new agreement, Scripps Sports will produce all game broadcasts, including pre- and post-game shows. Lightning fans will continue to see the familiar broadcast team of Dave Randorf on play-by-play, Brian Engblom serving as color analyst and Gabby Shirley reporting rinkside. Scripps Sports and the Lightning will also air co-produced original content that will give fans unique visibility into the team and players on and off the ice.

“The Tampa Bay Lightning are one of the best teams in the NHL and Bolts fans deserve easy access to all their games via cable, satellite, free over-the-air and streaming,” said Brian Lawlor, President of Scripps Sports. “The complement of broadcast television and streaming guarantees that fans can follow the games from their living room or wherever they are in their busy lives. We look forward to sharing many winning moments with one of the league’s most loyal fan bases.”

“We are honored to power the streaming experience for the Lightning and expand our support for the NHL and now seven of its teams,” said ViewLift CEO Rick Allen. “We will make it easy for Bolts fans to stream games through their existing Lightning mobile apps and new apps on far more devices, helping the Lightning bring on-ice action and behind-the-scenes information and experiences to fans of all ages, at home or on the move.”

In the NHL, Scripps Sports also has similar media rights agreements with the Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Utah Mammoth. Locally, Scripps is also the owner and operator of WFTS ABC Action News in Tampa Bay.

About the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to AMALIE Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became AMALIE Arena in September 2014 when the family-owned, Tampa Bay-based AMALIE Oil Company partnered with Vinik and the Lightning. Since 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private renovation of the publicly owned facility. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz joined the expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group in 2024, alongside Arctos, which initially joined in 2021. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing AMALIE Arena, Vinik Sports Group, through TBSE, manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida.

About Scripps Sports

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA), the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), the National Hockey League’s (NHL) 2024 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, the 2023 Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights, the new Utah Hockey Club, the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA and the NCAA’s Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a technology company providing digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. ViewLift’s sports clients include the National Hockey League, 14 US top professional sports teams; LIV Golf; five Regional Sports Networks; the Professional Fighters League; and the World Racing Group. The company’s media clients include NBC; TEGNA; and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment’s MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit **www.viewlift.com**.