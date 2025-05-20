Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni and Community Hockey Development today announced the dates for the 2025 Lightning Fantasy Camp. Registration is set to open on Tuesday, May 27.

Lightning Fantasy Camp is designed to immerse campers in the world of professional hockey. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, Fantasy Camp offers a rare chance to live out your NHL dreams. Campers can look forward to the following:

Skate on NHL ice at AMALIE Arena

6 on-ice sessions

Off-ice session

Video lesson with Lightning personnel

Nightly socials with Lightning Alumni

Contract signing with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois

Lightning locker room gear and apparel, including lettered and numbered jersey

All-inclusive loft during TBL preseason game

Behind the scenes access of AMALIE Arena

Schedule of Events

Thursday, September 25

Alumni & Camper team outing at Hattricks

Friday, September 26

Morning skate

Rink of Dreams game

Tickets to NSH vs. TBL Game

Saturday, September 27

Morning skate

Off-ice session

Media day

Game 1

Game 2

Sunday, September 28

Game 3

Game 4

Video session with Lightning coaches

*Schedule and personnel subject to change

For more information, please visit: https://lightninghockeydevelopment.com/ice-hockey-programs/fantasy-camp/