Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni & Community Hockey Development to host Lightning Fantasy Camp

Registration opens Tuesday, May 27

fc1
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni and Community Hockey Development today announced the dates for the 2025 Lightning Fantasy Camp. Registration is set to open on Tuesday, May 27.

Lightning Fantasy Camp is designed to immerse campers in the world of professional hockey. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, Fantasy Camp offers a rare chance to live out your NHL dreams. Campers can look forward to the following:

  • Skate on NHL ice at AMALIE Arena
  • 6 on-ice sessions
  • Off-ice session
  • Video lesson with Lightning personnel
  • Nightly socials with Lightning Alumni
  • Contract signing with Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois
  • Lightning locker room gear and apparel, including lettered and numbered jersey
  • All-inclusive loft during TBL preseason game
  • Behind the scenes access of AMALIE Arena

Schedule of Events

Thursday, September 25

  • Alumni & Camper team outing at Hattricks

Friday, September 26

  • Morning skate
  • Rink of Dreams game
  • Tickets to NSH vs. TBL Game

Saturday, September 27

  • Morning skate
  • Off-ice session
  • Media day
  • Game 1
  • Game 2

Sunday, September 28

  • Game 3
  • Game 4
  • Video session with Lightning coaches

*Schedule and personnel subject to change

For more information, please visit: https://lightninghockeydevelopment.com/ice-hockey-programs/fantasy-camp/

