Lightning to host 2026 Women in Sports Night, presented by Raymond James

The Lightning will feature a Women in Sports logo for the night that was designed by local artist Gillian Fazio

By Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will recognize and celebrate the impact of women across the sports industry during Women in Sports Night, presented by Raymond James, on March 10 when the Bolts take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The initiative highlights the organization’s commitment to supporting women in sports through internal programming, in‑game elements and community partnerships.

Throughout the evening, fans will see an all‑women in‑game hosting team, recognition of local girls’ hockey programs and features spotlighting female staff, artists and community partners. Additional programming will include a female DJ on the Plaza, a diaper collection drive supporting the Tampa Bay Diaper Bank and new women’s apparel introduced in the Team Store along with a local‑artist collaboration shirt.

The Lightning will feature a Women in Sports logo for the night that was designed by local artist Gillian Fazio. The concept honors the power in equality through symbols of bravery, strength, resilience, complexity and growth, emphasizing mutual respect amid differences and the courage to radiate authenticity. The design will be woven into the game presentation and jerseys featuring the design will be auctioned to benefit nonprofit organizations supporting women via the Lightning Foundation. The auction can be found at tblwomeninsport.givesmart.com and will run through March 25th at 6:00PM.

Community-focused elements of the night include ticket donations to local youth organizations and nonprofits that support girls and young women, along with recognition of several groups in attendance throughout the game presentation. The night also reinforces the Lightning’s continued efforts to highlight women and girls who participate in hockey and other community programs across the Tampa Bay area.

Women in Sports Night remains an important initiative for the Lightning as the organization continues to expand visibility, recognition and opportunities for women and girls throughout the Tampa Bay community.

