Lightning hockey helped fulfill life for young fan Anna-Saphia Rogers

Anna-Saphia Rogers’ dream job was to be a sideline reporter and work in the NHL, preferably for her favorite team in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The 18-year-old fan and South Tampa, Florida resident died last month after a battle with a rare medical condition, but her parents say her fandom for the Lightning and hockey in general allowed for a constant sense of fulfillment, hope and joy.

"She was a statistical anomaly as far as facts, statistics about players, where they went to college,” Rogers’ mother, Lotte, said before adding that her daughter was always looking for new ways to immerse herself in the sport.

Just ask retired Lightning player and former captain Vincent Lecavalier, who was quickly stopped by a giddy Anna-Saphia when he went to introduce himself during a game at AMALIE Arena after being seated near the Rogers family.

“He said, ‘My name is Vinny.’ And she goes, ‘Oh I know who you are.’ That’s when (Mikey) Eyssimont had joined the team,” her father, Chuck Rogers, remembered. “And Vinny’s sitting there talking to his son and was trying to pronounce the last name, and she goes, ‘It’s Eyssimont, and he came through the Winnipeg system.’

She knew everything about every player.”

Fighting a big battle with positivity

Anna-Saphia was born with a rare genetic disorder called PTEN hamartoma tumor syndrome (PHTS) leading to increased risk of both benign and malignant tumors. She needed her left leg amputated at 6 years old and was bound to crutches or a wheelchair.

“We knew kind of early, we were always told that if she got sick she would get sick really quick,” Chuck said. “It came on and it happened quick, just like they said.”

Anna-Saphia needed back surgery in October, and the following months were spent in and out of the hospital. Then in January she was diagnosed with hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, a severe, life-threatening syndrome in which excessive immune activation leads to uncontrolled inflammation and tissue damage.

Despite treatment, Anna-Saphia died in May.

“Like she said, ‘I have (stuff) to do.’ If that’s the only way that potentially I can get well, then that’s what I’m doing. But the treatment was just sort of difficult and traumatic,” Lotte said.

Anna-Saphia was also fighting scoliosis, but she held a good quality of life, her family said. She attended countless Lightning games, went sailing in the Greek Isles, aspired to be a model and even made it to the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Despite her challenges, Anna-Saphia always found a way to persevere.

“She didn’t take no for an answer,” her bonus dad, David Hill, said. “If someone said she couldn't do something or she wanted to do something, she would figure out a way to do it.”