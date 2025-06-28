Lightning select Everett Baldwin with 151st overall pick in 2025 NHL Draft

With the 151st overall pick of the 2025 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected defenseman Everett Baldwin, an 18-year-old from St. George’s School, a high school in Rhode Island.

Baldwin, 18, is a 6-foot, 174-pound defenseman who scored 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 22 games at St. George’s School during the 2024-25 season.

Baldwin also had three assists in the United States Hockey League (USHL) across seven games between the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders and U.S. National Team Development Program.

Baldwin is committed to Providence College.