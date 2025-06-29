Lightning announce 2025 Development Camp roster and schedule, presented by Florida Blue

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team’s 2025 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue. On-ice workouts begin on Tuesday, July 1 and will conclude with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Thursday and Friday. The games will be streamed LIVE on the Lightning YouTube channel. Tampa Bay’s Development Camp will showcase its top prospects, along with recent NHL draftees, invitees and additional participants.

The 3-on-3 tournament will be free and open to the public. On-ice workouts and practice sessions will unfortunately not be open to the public due to ongoing renovations and maintenance at TGH Ice Plex. Media are permitted to attend all four days of Development Camp and should enter through the Lightning facility in the rear of building.

All tournament games will be streamed LIVE on the Lightning’s YouTube channel with the Bolts’ broadcast team on Scripps Sports and The Spot - Tampa Bay 66, Dave Randorf, Brian Engblom and Gabby Shirley, calling the action.

The Lightning Development Camp will feature 2024 draft picks in Hagen Burrows, Jan Golicic, Joona Saarelainen, Joe Connor, Kaden Pitre, Noah Steen and goaltender Harrison Meneghin. Additional attendees include 2023 second-round pick Ethan Gauthier, recently acquired Lucas Mercuri and 2023 fourth-round pick Jayson Shaugabay. Overall, the roster includes 31 players – 21 forwards, six defensemen and four goaltenders. Thirteen of the 31 attendees were born in Canada, the most of any country.

The latest Lightning draft picks in second-rounder Ethan Czata, fourth-round picks Benjamin Rautiainen and Aiden Foster, fifth-round pick Everett Baldwin and seventh-round selections Caleb Heil, Grant Spada and Marco Mignosa will also be in attendance for Tampa Bay’s 2025 Development Camp.

**FULL ROSTER AND SCHEDULE**