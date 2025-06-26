Bolts Best Player of the Season: Nikita Kucherov  

It’s been quite the season for the Bolts Best Player of the Month club, watching the title belt pass among the hands of Nikita Kucherov, Brandon Hagel and Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Alas, the fans can only vote one to take home Bolts Best Player of the Year. And this season’s winner is none other than the Ted Lindsay Award winner himself.

Nikita Kucherov put on another dazzling regular season leading the NHL in points (121) and assists (84) for a second consecutive year. The All-Star winger had an especially scorching January, tallying 21 points in 16 games, catapulting the Lightning’s season into Stanley Cup contention mode.