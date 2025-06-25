Lightning enter 2025 NHL Draft with seven picks

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to make seven selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, taking place Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Lightning’s 2025 draft is presented by Florida Blue.

Round 1 will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. ESPN and ESPN+ will provide live coverage of Round 1 on Friday in the United States, while NHL Network and ESPN+ will air Rounds 2-7 on Saturday.

Vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois and director of amateur scouting John Rosso will be made available to the media on Saturday at AMALIE Arena upon the conclusion of the draft.

Current Lightning Selections

Round 2 – 56 overall (from Los Angeles)

Round 4 – 127 overall (from Edmonton)

Round 5 – 151 overall

Round 7 – 193 overall (from San Jose)

Round 7 – 206 overall (from Utah)

Round 7 – 212 overall (from Minnesota)

Round 7 – 215 overall