Lightning enter 2025 NHL Draft with seven picks

GM Julien BriseBois will be made available to the media on Saturday at AMALIE Arena upon the conclusion of the draft

Draft Page Header _ 1920x1080
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning are set to make seven selections at the 2025 NHL Draft, taking place Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Lightning’s 2025 draft is presented by Florida Blue.

Round 1 will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 27. Rounds 2-7 will begin at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 28. ESPN and ESPN+ will provide live coverage of Round 1 on Friday in the United States, while NHL Network and ESPN+ will air Rounds 2-7 on Saturday.

Vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois and director of amateur scouting John Rosso will be made available to the media on Saturday at AMALIE Arena upon the conclusion of the draft.

Current Lightning Selections

Round 2 – 56 overall (from Los Angeles)

Round 4 – 127 overall (from Edmonton)

Round 5 – 151 overall

Round 7 – 193 overall (from San Jose)

Round 7 – 206 overall (from Utah)

Round 7 – 212 overall (from Minnesota)

Round 7 – 215 overall

News Feed

Lightning announce 2025 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

Lightning hockey helped fulfill life for young fan Anna-Saphia Rogers

Annual equipment sale marks success for Lightning fans and area youth hockey

Pat Maroon energized to give back at Bolts’ girls summer hockey camp this week

The 10 coolest (and weirdest) things you can find at the Lightning Locker Room & Sidewalk Sale

Lightning sign forward Jack Finley to a three-year contract

Lightning sign defenseman Max Crozier to a three-year contract

New Bolts assistant Dan Hinote energized by Lightning opportunity, Florida homecoming

Lightning hire Dan Hinote as assistant coach

Nikita Kucherov voted 2024-25 Ted Lindsay Award Recipient by NHLPA Members

Lightning sign defenseman Steven Santini to a two-year contract

‘It’s an honor’: Lilleberg’s time as captain of Team Norway a learning experience

Guess who’s back: Gourde signs six-year deal with Lightning

Lightning sign forward Yanni Gourde to a six-year contract

Sprinkles, Lord Stanley and a big fight: The Lightning mean plenty to the Scarborough family

Lightning & Lightning Warriors Hockey Program to host 5th Annual "Hockey Heals 22"

Points by Paul donates nearly $13k to support mental health programs

Lightning sign F Wojciech Stachowiak to a one-year, entry-level contract