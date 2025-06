With the 127th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning selected forward Aiden Foster of the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Prince George Cougars.

The 18-year-old native of Lloydminster, Alberta scored 11 goals and nine assists for 20 points in 68 games for Prince George last season, while his 136 penalty minutes were third-most in the WHL.

The 6-foot-2, 174-pound forward was ranked 89th among North American skaters in the final NHL Central Scouting rankings.