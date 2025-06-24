Lightning announce 2025 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue

The Bolts will play a seven-game preseason schedule to kick off 2025-26

MK0206 - Preseason Schedule Announce _ 1920x1080
By Press Release
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced its 2025 preseason schedule, presented by Florida Blue. Tampa Bay will take part in seven contests, including three at AMALIE Arena.

The Lightning will open the preseason with a back-to-back on the road, visiting the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on September 22, followed by a trip to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena to take on the Predators on September 23. Tampa Bay begins its home preseason schedule with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Hurricanes on Friday, September 26, followed by a 7 p.m. tilt with the Predators on Saturday, September 27, both at AMALIE Arena. The preseason continues September 30 at Orlando’s Kia Center, where the Bolts will take on the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay will then wrap up its exhibition schedule with a home game against Florida on October 2, followed by a road matchup between the teams on October 4 at Amerant Bank Arena.

Below is the Lightning’s full preseason schedule:

Monday, September 22

Lightning at Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 23

Lightning at Predators | 7 p.m.

Friday, September 26

Lightning vs. Hurricanes | 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 27

Lightning vs. Predators | 7 p.m.

Tuesday, September 30

Lightning vs. Panthers (Kia Center) | 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 2

Lightning vs. Panthers | 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4

Lightning at Panthers | 7 p.m.

*All Times Local

Subject to Change

