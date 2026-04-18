Lightning set to debut new content series, 'Kick Ice, presented by Celsius,' tonight on YouTube

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the debut of Kick Ice, presented by Celsius, a new creator-led, social-first content series premiering tonight on the team’s official YouTube channel. Built to capture the energy of the postseason and the passion of Bolts Nation, Kick Ice delivers fast-paced, fan-centric episodes that bring viewers closer to the game and the culture surrounding it.

Hosted by creative director, actor and producer Ryan Winn, Kick Ice blends Lightning hockey, Tampa Bay lifestyle and community storytelling into a dynamic 15–20-minute format designed for a new generation of fans. Winn, founder of Winning Productions USA, previously played a key creative role on the Jimmy Fallon-created series, On Brand, and gained national attention as part of Winn Bros during the 2026 Winter Olympics, producing viral content in support of Team USA and his sister, Olympic gold medalist Haley Winn.

“Kick Ice is a fast-paced, inside look into the game that’s more accessible to the common hockey fan and the Tampa Bay Lightning experience,” said Winn. “It's not over-analyzing the game talking high-operation hockey lingo. It's bringing in the fan experience. It's bringing in the Tampa Bay lifestyle. It's bringing in what's happening from a cultural perspective around the community throughout the playoffs.”

True to its name, Kick Ice embraces a chaotic, scrappy and eclectic spirit – an intentional nod to the Lightning’s original “Kick Ice” slogan from the 1990s during the franchise’s early days – while reimagining that energy for today’s digital audience. Offering a blend of behind-the-scenes access, humor and cultural perspective, episodes will feature numerous personalities that will cater to a wide audience.

“You can expect to see some of your favorite hockey and lifestyle creators, Tampa Bay local creators and Tampa Bay Lightning alumni, who are going to help break down and analyze things that are happening on the ice,” Winn added.

Episode 1, titled “Locked In,” premieres tonight and will include appearances from Lightning alumnus Pat Maroon, along with creators Melissa Black, Kait Maniscalco (Ask Kait), and Ant x Ana. Segments will range from playoff insights and fan interactions to game day traditions and the everyday experiences that define Bolts Nation.

As the Lightning pursue another Stanley Cup, Kick Ice will serve as a companion to the playoff run – capturing the emotion, energy and community surrounding the team both inside and outside Benchmark International Arena.

“We’re not only looking to entertain the fans, but also bring new fans in,” Winn said. “We want to do things that are comedic and funny that bring in the fan atmosphere outside of the arena and capture the energy that they're bringing inside.”

In addition to full episodes on YouTube, Kick Ice content will be distributed across participating creators’ social channels, extending the reach of the series and engaging fans wherever they consume content. Fans can watch Episode 1 tonight on the Lightning’s official YouTube channel and follow along across social media for additional content throughout the playoffs.