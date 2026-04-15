Lightning recall G Brandon Halverson from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Brandon Halverson from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Halverson, 30, has appeared in 42 games with Syracuse this season, recording a 24-11-6 record with a .906 save percentage, 2.39 goals-against average and six shutouts. The Traverse City, Michigan, native leads the AHL for shutouts while ranking fifth for wins and sixth for GAA. He has played in 151 career AHL contests between the Crunch, Tucson Roadrunners and Hartford Wolf Pack, logging a 71-54-21 record with a .903 SV%, 2.66 GAA and 12 shutouts.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 235-pound netminder was named the Crunch’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year Award for his outstanding contributions to the Syracuse community during the 2025-26 campaign. This season, Halverson created Halvy’s Saves for Recovery to raise funds and awareness for alcohol and drug recovery. For every save he makes this season, Halverson is donating $1 to Helio Health to support programs for alcohol and drug recovery.

Halverson was originally drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2014 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on February 3, 2025.