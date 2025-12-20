Lightning recall forwards Jack Finley, Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forwards Jack Finley (conditioning stint) and Jakob Pelletier from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Finley, 23, has skated in 11 games with the Lightning this season, logging one goal and one assist to go along with six penalty minutes. The 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward scored his first career NHL goal, which proved to be the game-winning goal, on November 15 at Florida. He made his NHL debut with the Bolts in 2024-25 and has skated in a total of 12 career NHL games, averaging 8:47 of time on ice.

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Finley skated in three games with Syracuse during his conditioning stint, registering one goal and three points with a plus-1 rating and one shorthanded tally. He has played in 164 career AHL contests, all with the Crunch, and owns 40 goals, 84 points and a plus-13 rating.

Finley was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2020 NHL draft.

Pelletier, 24, has appeared in 24 games with Syracuse this season and is tied for the AHL scoring lead with 31 points. His 15 goals rank fourth among all AHL skaters while his two shorthanded tallies are tied for third and his six power-play goals are tied for fourth.

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward leads all Crunch skaters for goals, points and shorthanded goals and is tied for the team lead for power-play goals and shots on goal (69). His plus-13 rating is good for second among all Syracuse skaters while his 16 assists rank third. Pelletier has played in 163 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 66 goals and 161 points with a plus-45 rating and 24 power-play tallies.

A native of Quebec City, Canada, Pelletier has skated in one game with Tampa Bay this season, logging 6:12 of time on ice in a 3-1 win on November 15 at Florida. He has played in 87 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-3 rating and three game-winners.

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.