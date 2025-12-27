Lightning recall F Scott Sabourin and D Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Scott Sabourin and defenseman Steven Santini from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Sabourin, 33, has played in seven games with the Bolts this season, recording one goal and three points with 32 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound forward has skated in 54 career NHL games between the Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs, registering three goals and 11 points with 90 penalty minutes.

A native of Orleans, Ontario, Sabourin has played in 20 games with Syracuse this season, logging six goals and eight points with 22 penalty minutes and four game-winning goals. He has appeared in 552 career AHL games between the Crunch, San Jose Barracuda, Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, Iowa Wild, Ontario Reign and Manchester Monarchs, recording 94 goals and 189 points with 1,245 penalty minutes.

Sabourin was originally undrafted before being signed to a three-year, entry-level contract by the Los Angeles Kings on October 7, 2013. He signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 13, 2025.

Santini, 30, has played in 18 games as captain of Syracuse this season, logging five assists and a plus-8 rating with four penalty minutes. He has skated in 379 career AHL games between the Crunch, Ontario Reign, Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, Milwaukee Admirals, Binghamton Devils and Albany Devils, recording 21 goals and 92 points with a plus-64 rating.

A native of Bronxville, New York, Santini has appeared in eight games with Tampa Bay this season, registering one assist, six hits and five blocked shots while averaging 12:01 of time on ice. The 6-foot-3, 217-pound defenseman has skated in 132 career NHL games between the Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues, collecting five goals and 24 points while averaging 16:51 of time on ice.

Santini was originally drafted by New Jersey in the second round, 42nd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 1, 2024.