TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Jansen Harkins from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Harkins, 29, has skated in 11 games with Syracuse this season, recording three goals and six points with one game-winning tally. The 6-foot-2, 199-pound forward has appeared in 236 career AHL contests between the Crunch, San Diego Gulls, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Manitoba Moose, logging 65 goals and 167 points with a plus-23 rating and 14 power-play goals.

A native of Cleveland, Ohio, Harkins has played in one game with the Bolts this year, registering 10:55 of time on ice and one shot on goal. He has skated in 306 career NHL contests between the Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Pittsburgh Penguins and Winnipeg Jets, recording 18 goals and 45 points with 106 penalty minutes.

Harkins was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round, 47th overall, of the 2015 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 3, 2026.