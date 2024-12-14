Lightning recall defenseman Declan Carlile from AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, has skated in 21 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and three points with 23 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman has appeared in 161 career contests with the Crunch, scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists with a plus-41 rating and four game-winning tallies.

Carlile made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season in a 4-1 win at Minnesota on January 4, 2024, logging 11:27 of ice time with a plus-1 rating. The Hartland, Michigan, native was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.