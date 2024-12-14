Lightning recall defenseman Declan Carlile from AHL Syracuse

Carlile has skated in 21 games with the Crunch this season

Carlile
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Declan Carlile from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Carlile, 24, has skated in 21 games with Syracuse this season, recording one goal and three points with 23 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound defenseman has appeared in 161 career contests with the Crunch, scoring 17 goals and adding 40 assists with a plus-41 rating and four game-winning tallies.

Carlile made his NHL debut with the Lightning last season in a 4-1 win at Minnesota on January 4, 2024, logging 11:27 of ice time with a plus-1 rating. The Hartland, Michigan, native was originally signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on March 16, 2022.

News Feed

Steven Santini finds his way back to the NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Last stop in Seattle

Lightning Foundation & Operation Shower celebrate military moms-to-be  

The Backcheck: Team effort fuels big win over Flames

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 8, Flames 3

Recap: Lightning 8, Flames 3

Nuts & Bolts: Calgary Flames up next

The Backcheck: Bolts fall to Oilers in low scoring affair

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

Recap: Oilers 2, Lightning 1

Lightning recall defenseman Steven Santini from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Late night hockey in Edmonton

Brayden Point named NHL's Second Star of the week

The Backcheck: Lightning top line overtakes Canucks in Kucherov’s return to the lineup

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canucks 2

Recap: Lightning 4, Canucks 2

Nuts & Bolts: Headed north of the border to Vancouver

Atkinson bringing leadership & depth scoring to Bolts