Lightning re-assign F Jakob Pelletier to AHL Syracuse

Pelletier has played in four games with the Lightning this season

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By Tampa Bay Lightning
TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jakob Pelletier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Pelletier, 25, has played in four games with the Lightning this season, averaging 8:53 in ice time. He made his Lightning debut this season on November 15 and played 6:12. He has appeared in 61 games with Syracuse, recording 28 goals and 75 points. Pelletier leads the AHL for points, is third for assists and tied for sixth for goals. Pelletier was also selected to represent the Crunch at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic. 

The 5-foot-10, 172-pound forward has played in 200 career AHL games between the Crunch, Calgary Wranglers and Stockton Heat, recording 79 goals and 205 points with a plus-57 rating and 26 power-play tallies. 

A native of Quebec City, Quebec, Pelletier has skated in 90 career NHL games between the Lightning, Philadelphia Flyers and Calgary Flames, registering 11 goals and 29 points with a plus-2 rating and three game-winners. 

Pelletier was originally drafted by Calgary in the first round, 26th overall, of the 2019 NHL Draft and was signed by Tampa Bay as a free agent on July 2, 2025.

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