Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse

Crozier made his season debut with the Bolts on Saturday against Detroit

Crozier
By Press Release
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Max Crozier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, made his season debut with the Bolts January 18 versus Detroit, finishing the game with 14:25 of time on ice, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. The Calgary, Alberta, native made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay last season and appeared in 13 contests, collecting his first career NHL point with an assist January 23 at Philadelphia. He went on to skate in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning, recording two penalty minutes and four shots on goal while averaging 14:15 of time on ice over the three-game span.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 22 games with the Crunch this season, recording three goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating. Crozier leads all Syracuse blueliners with two game-winning tallies while ranking second for goals (tied), assists and points. He has played 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, scoring three goals and adding 26 assists to go along with 95 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 120th overall, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

News Feed

The Backcheck: Kucherov records 600th assist, Vasilevskiy steady as Bolts beat division rival Red Wings

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Red Wings 1

Recap: Lightning 5, Red Wings 1

Bonnie Saks honored as Lightning Community Hero

Lightning recall defenseman Max Crozier from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning set sights on Red Wings at home

Two Minutes for Suiting: Winter '25 Line

Chaffee hopes to bring energy to Lightning with physicality

The Backcheck: Lightning fight for shootout victory over Anaheim on another milestone night for Hedman

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - SO

Recap: Lightning 4, Ducks 3 - SO

Christopher Littlewood honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Back in action at AMALIE Arena

Lightning re-assign forward Jack Finley to AHL Syracuse

Whirlwind day ends with ‘unbelievable’ NHL debut for Tampa Bay’s Jack Finley

The Backcheck: Lightning's comeback bid offset by slow start in loss to Bruins

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Bruins 6, Lightning 2

Recap: Bruins 6, Lightning 2