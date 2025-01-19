Lightning re-assign defenseman Max Crozier to AHL Syracuse

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Max Crozier to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Crozier, 24, made his season debut with the Bolts January 18 versus Detroit, finishing the game with 14:25 of time on ice, two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating. The Calgary, Alberta, native made his NHL debut with Tampa Bay last season and appeared in 13 contests, collecting his first career NHL point with an assist January 23 at Philadelphia. He went on to skate in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Lightning, recording two penalty minutes and four shots on goal while averaging 14:15 of time on ice over the three-game span.

The 6-foot-3, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 22 games with the Crunch this season, recording three goals and nine points with a plus-5 rating. Crozier leads all Syracuse blueliners with two game-winning tallies while ranking second for goals (tied), assists and points. He has played 80 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, scoring three goals and adding 26 assists to go along with 95 penalty minutes and a plus-7 rating.

Crozier was originally drafted by Tampa Bay, 120th overall, in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.