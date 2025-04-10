Tampa Bay Lightning, Mosaic celebrate 12 years of goals for food program

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning and The Mosaic Company are proud to celebrate the 12th anniversary of the Goals for Food program, which supports residents facing food insecurity across the Tampa Bay region. During the past 11 seasons, Mosaic has donated $1.2 million dollars through the Goals for Food Partnership – providing more than 12 million meals to fight hunger.

Mosaic’s Goals for Food program donates $1,000 for every goal and $1,500 for every hat trick scored by a Lightning player on home ice. At the end of the season, the total donation is distributed among local food partner organizations dedicated to ending food insecurity throughout West Central Florida. Funds are used by these partners to assist countless families in Central Florida by providing food relief in times of crisis, backpack programs for school-age kids, mobile and school food pantries, and other programs.

Mosaic’s Goals for Food donation for the 2024-2025 season, which exceeds $149,000 as of April 10, will benefit these local food partners:

• All Faiths Food Bank

• Cutting Edge Ministries

• ECHO of Brandon

• Feeding Tampa Bay

• Hardee Help Center

• Help of Fort Meade

• Meals on Wheels of Charlotte County

• Meals on Wheels of Tampa

• Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee

• Metropolitan Ministries

• Mulberry Community Service Center, Inc.

• United Food Bank and Services of Plant City

On April 13, Mosaic employees, community partners, and Lightning fans will come together to celebrate this milestone and continue to raise awareness about the need to support families facing food insecurity in West Central Florida. That evening, in support of the Goals for Food program, the Lightning will host a food drive to benefit Metropolitan Ministries at Ford Thunder Alley before their game against the Buffalo Sabres at AMALIE Arena. Fans in attendance are invited to participate by donating non-perishable food items.

“Mosaic’s mission is to help the world grow the food it needs, and we are committed to helping end food insecurity in communities where we live and work,” said Sarah Fedorchuk, Mosaic’s Vice President – Government and Public Affairs. “We are proud of the positive impact the Goals for Food program has had over the past decade – providing more than 12 million meals for neighbors in need in the Tampa Bay region.”

“The Goals for Food initiative has been a driving force in the fight against food insecurity across the Tampa Bay community, and we are proud to celebrate its impact as we mark the program’s 12th anniversary,” said Sheri Anderson, Vice President of Partnerships at Vinik Sports Group. “This milestone reflects not only the power of teamwork, but the significant impact we can make when organizations come together for a common cause. We are grateful to Mosaic for their continued partnership and commitment to nourishing our community.”

For more information about the Goals for Food program and Mosaic's commitment to local communities, visit www.mosaicfloridaphosphate.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.