Lightning acquire D Ian Mitchell from Detroit

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenseman Ian Mitchell from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for forwards Michael Milne and Wojciech Stachowiak, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Mitchell will report to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Mitchell, 27, has skated in 45 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins this season, recording four goals and 20 points with a plus-27 rating. The 6-foot, 195-pound defenseman has appeared in 201 career AHL contests between the Griffins, Providence Bruins and Rockford IceHogs, registering 27 goals and 113 points with a plus-51 rating and 10 game-winning goals.

A native of St. Albert, Alberta, Mitchell has played in 110 career NHL games between the Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks, logging four goals and 19 points while averaging 15:10 of time on ice. He was originally drafted by Chicago in the second round, 57thoverall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.