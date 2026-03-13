Recap: Lightning 4, Red Wings 1

The Tampa Bay Lightning got back in the win column on Thursday, taking a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at Benchmark International Arena. Tampa Bay is now 40-20-4.

Jake Guentzel opened the scoring with a power-play goal in the opening minute of the middle frame, and Gage Goncalves’ career-high ninth goal of the season made it 2-0 in the opening moments of the third period.

The Red Wings cut the lead to one, but the Lightning held on for the win after Goncalves’ second goal of the game made it 3-1 and Guentzel added an empty-net goal.

Goncalves, Guentzel, Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point each had two points, and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves in the win.

Tampa Bay closes its three-game homestand with a 7 p.m. matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes this Saturday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 7, DET 5

Second period

TBL 1, DET 0

00:49 Jake Guentzel (28) - Nikita Kucherov, Corey Perry - PP

Tampa Bay broke through to open the scoring less than a minute into the second period with Jake Guentzel’s shot from the right hashmark on a power play rush.

Shots on goal: DET 13, TBL 10

Third period

TBL 2, DET 0

1:35 Gage Goncalves (9) - Brayden Point

Tampa Bay extended its lead early in the third period when a deep shot by Brayden Point took multiple bounces before hitting Gage Goncalves’ skate and landing in the Red Wings’ net.

TBL 2, DET 1

7:05 J.T. Compher (9) - Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane

The visitors got a goal back on a J.T. Compher redirection at the net.

TBL 3, DET 1

16:22 Goncalves (10) - Point, Kucherov

Another redirection from Goncalves extended the lead.

TBL 4, DET 1

16:55 Guentzel (29) - Anthony Cirelli - EN

An empty-net goal sealed the win for Tampa Bay.

Total shots: TBL 28, DET 25