BriseBois and Stamkos both express desire to keep The Captain in Tampa Bay

At the start of the season, BriseBois said contract talks with the Lightning’s all-time leader in games played, goals and points would be put on hold until the offseason.

Stamkos didn’t let that affect his play, finishing the regular season with 40 goals and 81 points before leading Tampa Bay in goals during the playoffs, scoring five in as many games.

“When you don't have control of the situation, I think you just have to come to terms with that,” Stamkos said Wednesday morning. “For sure, there were times throughout the year when you think about those things and in private conversations with friends and family and mentors and things like that.

“But, for me, I tried to leave that at home and, when I came to the rink, it never crossed my mind. It was just go out there and play and try to help our team, just like I've always done.

“That was something that I told Julien at the beginning of the year, when we said that there was going to be no contract talks, that you won't have to worry about that affecting how I prepare or how I play or that coming into the locker room. I said what I needed to say at the beginning of the year and that was kind of it.”

Over the past few years, when Stamkos has reached milestones such as 1,000 career games and 500 career goals, he has talked about the importance of achieving said milestones with one team. On Wednesday, he reiterated his desire to play for one organization throughout the entirety of his career.

“For sure,” Stamkos said. “I've talked about it before. My perspective hasn't changed. I'm hopeful that something obviously works out here because I do love it here and I still think that we have a chance to win with the group of guys that we have here.

“We'll see what's in store the next couple weeks, but my philosophy hasn't changed.”

Since beginning his career with the Lightning in 2008, a lot has changed for Stamkos and the city of Tampa, as well. Whether it’s all the development on Water Street or the growth of the fanbase sparked by consistent excellence on the ice, Stamkos has seen it all. And it’s something he appreciates and cherishes.

“This city means a lot,” said Stamkos. “That was my 16th season here. It's crazy to really think about it. It certainly doesn't feel that way from a physical or mental perspective because I still love coming to the rink every day and I love interacting with the fans.

“Everything that is hockey in this city is amazing and I love it. Everyone's been great to me and my family over the years.

“To start something from where we were my first year to where we are now, it's almost night and day in terms of what this city and hockey mean to each other. It's been fun to be part of that and see it all the way through and, like I said, hopefully more.”

A main priority for Stamkos has always been winning. With two Stanley Cup rings in his trophy case, the Markham, Ontario native remains hungry for more. Thankfully for Bolts fans, he firmly believes that opportunity to win is still very much alive in Tampa.