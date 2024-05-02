BriseBois and Stamkos both express desire to keep The Captain in Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up the 2023-24 season Wednesday morning with exit interviews at AMALIE Arena.
Aside from recapping the regular season and postseason, much of the discussion surrounded Bolts captain Steven Stamkos, who enters the offseason in need of a new contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1.
“Obviously, Steven Stamkos needs a contract, and we want him to be part of that group,” said Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois. “You all saw how from the trade deadline on, Stammer elevated his play, which was incredible to see.
“For someone who you could say has already earned his Hall of Fame plaque, has accomplished so much already and has been accomplishing so much for so long, for him to play arguably the best two months of hockey of his career, because it started around the trade deadline and he carried it all the way through the series against the Panthers, for him to do that at the time when our team needed it most was incredible.
“You were all able to see how he lead on the ice. What’s hard to see is how he also elevated his leadership game off the ice. Last summer, for various reasons, a lot of leadership left our team and nobody in our group raised their leadership more than Steven Stamkos did to fill that void. That’s harder for all of you and even for me, because I’m not in the locker room and not there all the time, to see. But that’s the case.
“We have a saying in our organization. I think it was coined by our CEO Steve Griggs. I’m going to give him credit regardless. We strive for excellence with humility.
“Steven Stamkos has always represented excellence with humility and never more so than these past few months. The aim is for him to continue to play on a contending Tampa Bay Lightning team going forward.”