Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week

Kucherov led the League with nine points in three games last week

Kucherov Release
By Press Release
NEW YORK (Jan. 29, 2024) – Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid and Florida Panthers left wing Matthew Tkachuk have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 28.

TBL at PHI | Kucherov completes his hat trick

FIRST STAR – NIKITA KUCHEROV, RW, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Kucherov, who will be making his fifth career NHL All-Star Game appearance this weekend in Toronto, paced the League with 4-5—9 and a +7 rating (tied) in three contests to lift the Lightning (27‑18‑5, 59 points) to a perfect week and into third place in the Atlantic Division. He registered 3-1—4, his fifth career hat trick and 25th career four-point performance, in a 6-3 triumph over the Philadelphia Flyers Jan. 23. Kucherov then posted 1-2—3, his 13th outing with at least three points in 2023-24, in a 6‑3 win against the Arizona Coyotes Jan. 25. He finished the week with a pair of assists in a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils Jan. 27, his 26th multi-point effort through 49 total games this season (53.1%). The 30-year-old Kucherov, who won the Art Ross Trophy in 2018-19, currently tops the NHL with 32-53—85 in 2023-24 (one point more than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon: 31‑53—84 in 49 GP). Kucherov also ranks among this season’s leaders in power-play assists (1st; 26), power-play points (1st; 37), assists (t-1st; 53), shots on goal (3rd; 210), goals (4th; 32) and power-play goals (t-4th; 11).

