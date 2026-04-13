TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning are proud to reveal a series of fan activations and events to ramp up excitement in the Tampa Bay community leading into and throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Lightning announce 2026 Playoff launch and activations
Tampa Bay’s 2026 postseason is presented by AdventHealth
Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Pep Rally
The Tampa Bay Lightning are launching into playoffs with their Playoff Pep Rally at Sparkman Wharf on April 17th from 6 – 8 p.m. The electric playoff launch will feature numerous activations, including a BroDenim pop-up shop and an interactive station where fans can make their very own, custom Lightning bracelet. Fans in attendance can take in a live episode of The Block Party Podcast, presented by Jai Alai, along with special alumni appearances, music, giveaways and nonstop playoff energy.
Playoff Bar Crawl
To celebrate Round 1 of the playoffs, the Lightning are calling on Bolts Nation to Turn The Bay Blue with an all-day bar crawl across Tampa Bay. On Saturday, April 18, fans can check in at one of three high-energy hubs, located in Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg and at Clearwater Beach, and bounce between participating bars in each neighborhood to charge up for the postseason with fellow Lightning fans ready to take another run at the Stanley Cup.
Playoff Sweepstakes
Beginning April 12, Lightning fans can enter to win a pair of tickets to every home game at Benchmark International Arena throughout the 2026 postseason. The winner for the first home game of the playoffs will be selected on April 17. Fans can continue to enter throughout the playoffs to win autographed prizes and more.
Playoff Sweepstakes
Enter to Win a pair of Tickets to EVERY Tampa Bay Lightning Home Game of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs! Additional prizing includes autograph memorabilia from your favorite Lightning players.
Official Lightning Watch Parties
When the Lightning hit the road this postseason, Bolts Nation will be able to come together and Be The Thunder with the return of official Lightning Watch Parties. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and more. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date with watch party locations throughout the playoffs.
Lightning Plaza Parties
Fans without tickets to playoff home games can still participate in the Lightning Plaza Parties outside of Benchmark International Arena on Ford Thunder Alley. For $5, fans can enjoy the game, live music, giveaways and more. The plaza will open for ticketed guests two hours before puck drop. Fans with tickets to the Thunder Alley viewing party and the arena can access the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the plaza at the NW corner of Benchmark International Arena. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning on social media and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date for when tickets go on sale.
Tickets for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be purchased exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com. For the latest information, fans are encouraged to log on to TampaBayLightning.com/2026Playoffs.