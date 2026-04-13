Lightning announce 2026 Playoff launch and activations

Official Lightning Watch Parties

When the Lightning hit the road this postseason, Bolts Nation will be able to come together and Be The Thunder with the return of official Lightning Watch Parties. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and more. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date with watch party locations throughout the playoffs.

Lightning Plaza Parties

Fans without tickets to playoff home games can still participate in the Lightning Plaza Parties outside of Benchmark International Arena on Ford Thunder Alley. For $5, fans can enjoy the game, live music, giveaways and more. The plaza will open for ticketed guests two hours before puck drop. Fans with tickets to the Thunder Alley viewing party and the arena can access the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the plaza at the NW corner of Benchmark International Arena. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning on social media and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date for when tickets go on sale.

Tickets for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs can be purchased exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com. For the latest information, fans are encouraged to log on to TampaBayLightning.com/2026Playoffs.