Lightning announce 2026 First Round playoff series schedule, presented by AdventHealth

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the schedule for their 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs First Round series against the Montreal Canadiens today. The Lightning’s 2026 postseason is presented by AdventHealth. Fans can purchase Bolts playoff tickets exclusively online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

The Lightning will open the postseason on home ice at Benchmark International Arena with Game 1 beginning at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 19 and Game 2 taking place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21. The series will then shift to Montreal with Game 3 slated for 7 p.m. on Friday, April 24 and Game 4 set for Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m. Please see below for the full schedule.

Game 1 – Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday, April 19 (Benchmark International Arena) 5:45 p.m.

Game 2 – Canadiens at Lightning on Tuesday, April 21 (Benchmark International Arena) 7 p.m.

Game 3 – Lightning at Canadiens on Friday, April 24 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.

Game 4 – Lightning at Canadiens on Sunday, April 26 (Bell Centre) 7 p.m.

\Game 5 – Canadiens at Lightning on Wednesday, April 29 (Benchmark International Arena) Time TBD \Game 6 – Lightning at Canadiens on Friday, May 1 (Bell Centre) Time TBD *Game 7 – Canadiens at Lightning on Sunday, May 3 (Benchmark International Arena) Time TBD

*if necessary

All times listed are ET and subject to change.

The Lightning are excited to host a series of fan activations and events found below to ramp up excitement in the Tampa Bay community leading into and throughout the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Tampa Bay Lightning Playoff Pep Rally

The Bolts are launching into playoffs with their Playoff Pep Rally at Sparkman Wharf on April 17th from 6 – 8 p.m. The electric playoff launch will feature numerous activations, including a BroDenim pop-up shop and an interactive station where fans can make their very own, custom Lightning bracelet. Fans in attendance can take in a live episode of The Block Party Podcast, presented by Jai Alai, along with special alumni appearances, music, giveaways and nonstop playoff energy.

Playoff Bar Crawl

To celebrate Round 1 of the playoffs, the Lightning are calling on Bolts Nation to Turn The Bay Blue with an all-day bar crawl across Tampa Bay. On Saturday, April 18, fans can check in at one of three high-energy hubs, located in Downtown Tampa, Downtown St. Petersburg and at Clearwater Beach, and bounce between participating bars in each neighborhood to charge up for the postseason with fellow Lightning fans ready to take another run at the Stanley Cup.

**Playoff Sweepstakes**

Lightning fans can enter to win a pair of tickets to every home game at Benchmark International Arena throughout the 2026 postseason. The winner for the first home game of the playoffs will be selected on April 17. Fans can continue to enter throughout the playoffs to win autographed prizes and more.