Lightning announce 2024 Playoff activations

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning are thrilled to announce several activations and events for fans leading up to and during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Lightning Playoff Scavenger Hunt

Lightning fans will have a chance to win a playoff prize pack when they download the Tampa Bay Lightning mobile app and participate in the Lightning Playoff Scavenger Hunt. The playoff prize pack includes a pair of tickets to our first home playoff game. Complete as many tasks as possible for your chance to win.

Letters to the Team Sweepstakes Presented by Publix

Fans are invited to create, write, or design letters to the team wishing them 'Good Luck' as they head into the Playoffs. Certain letters will be selected for display for all players, coaches, and staff to see in the Tampa Bay Lightning locker room tunnel as they charge into game time.

Lightning Thunder Booth

The Thunder Booth is a digital photo booth roaming around Tampa Bay, inviting fans to cheer for the Bolts. Inside, fans can pick cheers or make their own while a noise meter measures their enthusiasm. Photos and videos taken in the booth are sent to fans' emails with a Lightning-themed frame for easy sharing on social media using #ThunderBooth. With help on-site and chances for giveaways, it's a fun way for fans to show their support, with recorded cheers even shaping chants at games.

Official Lightning Watch Parties presented by Bud Light

The Bolts will be hosting official Lightning Watch Parties at Sparkman Wharf on Sunday for the first game of round 1, and MidTown Tampa for game 2. Fans can enjoy live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, concession specials and more. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels and subscribe to Lightning Insider to stay up to date with watch party locations throughout playoffs.

Lightning Plaza Parties

Fans without tickets to playoff home games can still participate in the Lightning Plaza Parties outside of AMALIE Arena on Ford Thunder Alley. For $5, fans can enjoy the game, live music, giveaways and more. The plaza will open for ticketed guests three hours before puck drop. Fans with tickets to the Thunder Alley viewing party and the arena can access the plaza via the west sidewalk in between the JW Marriott and the Pam Iorio Garage, the west sidewalk at the intersection of Morgan/Channelside or the entryway to the plaza at the NW corner of AMALIE Arena. Tickets to reserve your spot go on sale on Friday, April 19 at noon.

Official Lightning Partner Playoff Celebrations

To celebrate the Playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be at various partner restaurant locations from April 22nd – April 25th providing Lightning fans with surprises each day. Follow Tampa Bay Lightning social media channels to find the offer and location each day!

Fans are encouraged to check TampaBayLightning.com/2024Playoffs for the latest information.