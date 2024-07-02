Lightning announce 2024-25 regular season schedule, presented by AdventHealth

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning announced the team’s 2024-25 regular season schedule, presented by AdventHealth, today. The schedule consists of a full 82-game campaign that features the Bolts opening the season on the road with a matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Friday, October 11. The two teams will face off the following day at AMALIE Arena for Tampa Bay’s home opener on Saturday, October 12. The Bolts will play six of their first 10 games on home ice.

The Lightning will play all teams in the NHL a minimum of two times. The Bolts will take on each team in their division four times, with the exceptions of the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens, which they will play on three occasions. The Lightning will play opponents from the Metropolitan Division three times each and battle each Western Conference opponent twice (once home and once away), including the newest NHL franchise, the Utah Hockey Club, which will host Tampa Bay on Saturday, March 22 before traveling to AMALIE Arena for the second matchup of the season on Thursday, March 27.

The Bolts will play an even split of 41 home and road games once again and will have their longest home stand of the season with five consecutive games at AMALIE Arena from January 28 through February 6. The longest road trips of the year will consist of four games, with Tampa Bay set to tackle four separate, four-game trips in 2024-25.

The Lightning will play a total of 12 back-to-back matchups while only one set will feature consecutive contests at AMALIE Arena, a December 28 game against the New York Rangers and a December 29 tilt versus the Canadiens. Seven of the 12 back-to-backs will see both games played on the road, while four will be split with one matchup as the home team and the other as the visitor.

The Bolts will play a total of 15 games during their busiest months of the season in January and March, with March featuring seven games at AMALIE Arena, tied with November for the most games at home in a single month in 2024-25. Conversely, the Lightning’s busiest month away from home will be January, which will see Tampa Bay skate in 10 contests on the road.

In lieu of the annual All-Star Weekend, the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off will take place February 12-20 at the Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston, consisting of seven games played over a nine-day period with two designated training/practice days February 10-11. The international tournament will feature play between NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden and the United States, with each roster comprised of 23 NHL players (20 skaters and three goaltenders). For more information on the 4 Nations Face-Off, click here.

Ticket and broadcast information will be made available at a later date.

See below for the full 2024-25 schedule.