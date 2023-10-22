Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 - OT

News Feed

Davisha Earley honored as Lightning Community Hero

Davisha Earley honored as Lightning Community Hero
Nuts & Bolts: Toronto Maple Leafs in town for a playoff rematch

Nuts & Bolts: Leafs in town for a playoff rematch
The Backcheck: Tampa bay Lightning defeat Vancouver Canucks to open homestand

The Backcheck: Bolts defeat Vancouver to open homestand
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vancouver Canucks 3

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Canucks 3
Recap: Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Vancouver Canucks 3

Recap: Lightning 4, Canucks 3
U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero

U.S. Navy Destroyer Jack H. Lucas crew honored as Lightning Community Hero
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos expecting to return Thursday versus Vancouver Canucks

Stamkos expecting to return Thursday versus Vancouver
Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday

Nuts & Bolts: Season's first homestand begins Thursday
The Backcheck: Tampa Bay Lightning rally late but fall to Buffalo Sabres in OT

The Backcheck: Bolts rally late but fall to Buffalo in OT
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Recap: Buffalo Sabres 3, Tampa Bay Lightning 2 - OT

Recap: Sabres 3, Lightning 2 - OT
Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week

Emmy Award-winning behind the scenes series, 'Recharge, presented by Pepsi', set to return for a fifth season this week
Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo

Nuts & Bolts: Road trip wraps up in Buffalo
The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators

The Backcheck: Lightning drop second straight contest, falling 5-2 to the Senators
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Ottawa Senators 5, Tampa Bay Lightning 2
Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5

Final | Lightning 2, Senators 5
Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back

Nuts & Bolts: Tail end of the weekend back-to-back
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Detroit Red Wings 6, Tampa Bay Lightning 4

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Red Wings 6, Lightning 4

Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Lightning 3 - OT

Tampa Bay lets a third period lead slip and falls to the Leafs in overtime

TBL vs. TOR
By Jacob Lynn
@TBLightning TampaBayLightning.com

The Lightning were unable to protect a two-goal third period lead and fell 4-3 to the Maple Leafs in overtime at AMALIE Arena on Saturday.

In front by a pair of goals with less than 10 minutes remaining in regulation, Matthew Knies scored twice or Toronto to force overtime before John Tavares delivered the dagger in the extra session.

Tampa Bay has now collected points in each of their last three games but is 1-0-2 in that stretch.

The homestand continues on Tuesday with a matchup against the Hurricanes.

Scoring Summary
1st Period
TOR 1, TBL 0
4:16 William Nylander (4) – Matthew Knies, John Tavares
Looking to connect with Matthew Knies in front of the net, John Tavares’ pass took a deflection and fell to William Nylander open at the bottom of the left circle. Nylander quickly fired it past Jonas Johansson to give Toronto the lead less than five minutes into the opening period.

TOR 1, TBL 1
6:26 Nikita Kucherov (5) – Brayden Point, Victor Hedman – PPG
The Lightning responded with a power play goal from Nikita Kucherov to tie the game in short order. A give-and-go feed with Brayden Point opened up space for Kucherov’s wrist shot from the right circle that beat Ilya Samsonov.

TBL 2, TOR 1
10:04 Alex Barre-Boulet (1) – Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point
On the rush, Alex Barre-Boulet drove to the front of the net and was in position to redirect a feed from Kucherov through Samsonov’s five-hole.

TBL 3, TOR 1
13:29 Nikita Kucherov (6) – Mikhail Sergachev, Steven Stamkos – PPG
The Bolts wasted no time on their second power play chance of the first period. Steven Stamkos won the opening draw back to Mikhail Sergachev, and he teed up Kucherov for a heavy one-timer from the right circle. Toronto opted for a goaltending change following the goal, inserting Joseph Woll after Samsonov allowed three goals on four shots.

2nd Period
No Scoring

3rd Period
TBL 3, TOR 2
12:11 Matthew Knies (1) – Max Domi
From along the far wall, Maxi Domi sent a cross-ice feed to Matthew Knies at the left circle. Knies picked out the top corner on Johansson to get Toronto back within a goal.

TBL 3, TOR 3
Domi and Knies connected again just over two minutes later on an equalizer. In tight, Domi found Knies at the far post and he lifted a shot over Johansson.

Overtime
TOR 4, TBL 3
4:05 John Tavares (2) – William Nylander, John Klingberg
Toronto controlled possession for the vast majority of overtime and finally broke through in the final minute of play. John Tavares finished at the far post to complete Toronto’s comeback and force the Bolts to settle for just the one point.