Recap: Lightning 4, Red Wings 3 - OT

An Atlantic Division contest at Benchmark International Arena on Monday ended with a 4-3 overtime win for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Tampa Bay Lightning scored three straight goals to overcome an early 1-0 deficit on Monday, but the Detroit Red Wings stormed back to tie the game in the third period.

Nikita Kucherov then netted the game-winner in overtime to make the difference.

Detroit scored on a slot chance five minutes into the game, but a Conor Geekie breakaway tied the score through 20 minutes.

The Lightning got goals from Jake Guentzel and Erik Cernak to grab a 3-1 lead in the second period, but the Red Wings knotted the score on goals by Marco Kasper and Patrick Kane.

Kucherov capped the night 27 seconds into overtime by burying a rush pass from Guentzel. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves, and Kucherov's two points led the Bolts.

Tampa Bay is now 50-25-6.

The Lightning close the 2025-26 regular season with Wednesday’s home game against the New York Rangers, set for 7 p.m.

Scoring summary

First period

DET 1, TBL 0

5:31 David Perron (13) - JT Compher, Ben Chiarot

The visitors took advantage of a slot pass to David Perron, who fired home a shot at the hashmark for the 1-0 lead.

DET 1, TBL 1

17:05 Conor Geekie (1) - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Scott Sabourin

The Lightning evened the score with Conor Geekie’s first goal of the season, this one a breakaway finish on the blocker side.

Shots on goal: DET 14, TBL 8

Second period

TBL 2, DET 1

Erik Cernak (81) - Ryan McDonagh, Zemgus Girgensons

Defenseman Erik Cernak gave the home team its first lead by driving to the back post and waiting for the pass from Ryan McDonagh, tapping home the open look with Cam Talbot stuck on the ice.

TBL 3, DET 1

18:03 Jake Guentzel (38) - Nikita Kucherov, JJ Moser

The Lightning furthered the advantage with Jake Guentzel’s top shelf finish following a pass from down low by Nikita Kucherov.

Shots on goal: TBL 11, DET 6

Third period

TBL 3, DET 2

2:56 Marco Kasper (9) - James van Riemsdyk, Justin Faulk

The Red Wings cut their deficit to one goal early in the third on a rebound chance for Marco Kasper.

TBL 3, DET 3

15:16 Alex DeBrincat (41) - Patrick Kane

A 2-on-0 rush for Detroit ended with the tying goal with 4:44 left in regulation.

Shots on goal: DET 9, TBL 2

Overtime

TBL 4, DET 3

0:27 Kucherov (44) - Guentzel

The night ended in victorious fashion with Kucherov's netfront tap-in at 3-on-3.

Total shots: DET 30, TBL 22