Recap: Lightning 2, Mammoth 0

Monday was all about back-and-forth hockey, good goaltending and another Lightning victory.

Tampa Bay defeated the Utah Mammoth 2-0 at Benchmark International Arena, improving to 33-14-4 this season.

Darren Raddysh had the home team’s opening goal in the second period, and Anthony Cirelli added some insurance in the third. Both came on the power play.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the shutout and the win.

The Lightning have two days off before returning to Benchmark International Arena for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, their final game before the 2026 NHL Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Sunday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: UTA 12, TBL 10

Second period

TBL 1, UTA 0

17:38 Darren Raddysh (14) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel - PP

The Lightning grabbed the game’s first goal on a power play late in the second period with Darren Raddysh’s one-timer from the left circle.

Shots on goal: UTA 8, TBL 6

Third period

TBL 2, UTA 0

19:14 Anthony Cirelli (20) - JJ Moser, Kucherov - PP

Tampa Bay added to the lead with a power-play goal in the final minute from Anthony Cirelli.

Total shots: UTA 28, TBL 27