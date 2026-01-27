Recap: Lightning 2, Mammoth 0

The Bolts secured their sixth consecutive home win with a 28-save night from Vasilevskiy

260126-Recap-TBL
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

Monday was all about back-and-forth hockey, good goaltending and another Lightning victory.

Tampa Bay defeated the Utah Mammoth 2-0 at Benchmark International Arena, improving to 33-14-4 this season.

Darren Raddysh had the home team’s opening goal in the second period, and Anthony Cirelli added some insurance in the third. Both came on the power play.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves for the shutout and the win.

The Lightning have two days off before returning to Benchmark International Arena for Thursday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets, their final game before the 2026 NHL Navy Federal Credit Union Stadium Series on Sunday.

Scoring summary

First period

None.

Shots on goal: UTA 12, TBL 10

Second period

TBL 1, UTA 0

17:38 Darren Raddysh (14) - Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel - PP

The Lightning grabbed the game’s first goal on a power play late in the second period with Darren Raddysh’s one-timer from the left circle.

Shots on goal: UTA 8, TBL 6

Third period

TBL 2, UTA 0

19:14 Anthony Cirelli (20) - JJ Moser, Kucherov - PP

Tampa Bay added to the lead with a power-play goal in the final minute from Anthony Cirelli.

Total shots: UTA 28, TBL 27

Related Content

TBL vs. UTA | Raddysh hammers one home

TBL vs. UTA | Hagel taps it in

News Feed

Lightning F Nikita Kucherov named the NHL's Second Star of the Week

Lightning recall forward Curtis Douglas from AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: Homestand begins with a visit from Utah

Lightning recall D Max Groshev from Syracuse Crunch

Bolts alumni Hall, Malone look back on outdoor games ahead of Stadium Series

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak ends with back-to-back split

Recap: Blue Jackets 8, Lightning 5

Lightning recall F Jakob Pelletier from AHL Syracuse

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish a quick trip

Recap: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

The Bolts are kicking off Stadium Series Week with five straight days of giveaways

‘All the right reasons’: Stadium Series to celebrate hockey, community in Tampa

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

‘Pretty remarkable’: Arena build begins at Raymond James Stadium

Hedman, NOSOLO partner to raise awareness, support for mental health on Hockey Talks Night