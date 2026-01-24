Recap: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated puck possession all game on Friday, and they were rewarded with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The win at the United Center extended their point streak to 15 games. Tampa Bay is now 32-13-4 this season and plays again on Saturday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The host Blackhawks opened the scoring on Friday despite being outplayed for much of the first period, as rookie forward Ryan Greene scored on a breakaway with 2:18 left in the first period.

The Lightning found the tying goal late in the second period with a backhand tally from leading scorer Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov and Gage Goncalves scored in the shootout to offset Chicago goals from Louis Crevier and Frank Nazar, and rookie Dominic James won the game in the fifth round of the shootout.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for the win.

Scoring summary

First period

CHI 1, TBL 0

17:42 Ryan Greene (7) - Nick Lardis, Oliver Moore

Chicago opened the scoring late in the first period just after a power play expired when forward Riley Greene broke into the zone and buried his shot on a short breakaway.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, CHI 4

Second period

CHI 1, TBL 1

18:42 Nikita Kucherov (25) - Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli

The Lightning got the tying goal late in the second period on a backhand shot from leading scorer Nikita Kucherov in tight to the Chicago net.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, CHI 2

Third period

None.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, CHI 8

Overtime

None.

Total shots: TBL 31, CHI 18

Shootout

TBL: Kucherov, Goncalves, James

CHI: Nazar, Crevier