Recap: Lightning 2, Blackhawks 1 - SO

The Bolts bank two points with a win in a five-round shootout on Friday in Chicago

TBLatCHI_012326_Recap
By Benjamin Pierce
TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning dominated puck possession all game on Friday, and they were rewarded with a 2-1 shootout victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The win at the United Center extended their point streak to 15 games. Tampa Bay is now 32-13-4 this season and plays again on Saturday when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The host Blackhawks opened the scoring on Friday despite being outplayed for much of the first period, as rookie forward Ryan Greene scored on a breakaway with 2:18 left in the first period.

The Lightning found the tying goal late in the second period with a backhand tally from leading scorer Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov and Gage Goncalves scored in the shootout to offset Chicago goals from Louis Crevier and Frank Nazar, and rookie Dominic James won the game in the fifth round of the shootout.

Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 17 saves for the win.

Scoring summary
First period
CHI 1, TBL 0
17:42 Ryan Greene (7) - Nick Lardis, Oliver Moore
Chicago opened the scoring late in the first period just after a power play expired when forward Riley Greene broke into the zone and buried his shot on a short breakaway.

Shots on goal: TBL 8, CHI 4

Second period
CHI 1, TBL 1
18:42 Nikita Kucherov (25) - Brandon Hagel, Anthony Cirelli
The Lightning got the tying goal late in the second period on a backhand shot from leading scorer Nikita Kucherov in tight to the Chicago net.

Shots on goal: TBL 13, CHI 2

Third period
None.

Shots on goal: TBL 9, CHI 8

Overtime
None.

Total shots: TBL 31, CHI 18

Shootout
TBL: Kucherov, Goncalves, James
CHI: Nazar, Crevier

Related Content

TBL at CHI | James wins it in round 5

TBL at CHI | Kucherov ties it up on his backhand

News Feed

Nuts & Bolts: Off to Columbus to finish a quick trip

The Bolts are kicking off Stadium Series Week with five straight days of giveaways

‘All the right reasons’: Stadium Series to celebrate hockey, community in Tampa

Nuts & Bolts: Back-to-back begins in Chicago

The 2026 Stadium Series FAQ Guide

‘Pretty remarkable’: Arena build begins at Raymond James Stadium

Hedman, NOSOLO partner to raise awareness, support for mental health on Hockey Talks Night

The Backcheck: Quick strikes allow Bolts to push point streak to 14 games

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Recap: Lightning 4, Sharks 1

Nuts & Bolts: A quick stop at home to host the Sharks

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Stars 1

The Backcheck: Lightning point streak hits 13 games with Sunday win in Dallas

Recap: Lightning 4, Stars 1

Lightning re-assign G Brandon Halverson to AHL Syracuse

Nuts & Bolts: A Sunday matinee against the Stars

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Blues 3, Lightning 2 - SO

The Backcheck: Win streak ends but Bolts get shootout point Friday