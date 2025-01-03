Recap: Sharks 2, Lightning 1

The Bolts open the road trip with a loss on Thursday in San Jose

MK0007 - GAME RECAP_ AWAY - 1920 x 1080
By Benjamin Pierce
@BenjaminJReport TampaBayLightning.com

The Tampa Bay Lightning could not overcome a two-goal deficit and fell to the San Jose Sharks by a 2-1 score on Thursday night at SAP Center in San Jose.

Tyler Toffoli opened the scoring in the first period on a deke-and-shoot escapade in the first period, and defenseman Mario Ferraro doubled the San Jose lead on a rush chance with 7:05 left in the second period.

Tampa Bay forward Anthony Cirelli scored the visitors’ lone goal with 2:16 remaining in the second period, deflecting a point shot by Erik Cernak.

San Jose goalie Yaroslav Askarov made 24 saves for the win. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Lightning.

Tampa Bay is now 20-13-2 and resumes play on Saturday against the Los Angeles Kings.

Scoring summary
First period
SJS 1, TBL 0
13:52 Tyler Toffoli (15) - Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Jan Rutta
The home team opened the scoring with help from veteran forward Tyler Toffoli, who deked around a Tampa Bay Lightning player and snuck a shot past Vasilevskiy in the right faceoff circle.

Shots on goal: SJS 9, TBL 8

Second period
SJS 2, TBL 0
12:55 Mario Ferraro (3) - Mikael Granlund
San Jose doubled its lead in the second perido. Defenseman Mario Ferraro jumped into the rush in the offensive zone and had a pass blocked, but the puck bounced back to his stick at the inner hashmark, where Ferraro scored on a shot into the top right corner.

SJS 2, TBL 1
17:44 Anthony Cirelli (15) - Erik Cernak, Brandon Hagel
A point shot by defenseman Erik Cernak was deflected into the top of the San Jose net by Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli, slashing the visitors’ deficit in half late in period two.

Shots on goal: SJS 12, TBL 6

Third period
None

Total shots: SJS 25, TBL 25

News Feed

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sharks 2, Lightning 1

Zemgus Girgensons celebrates Latvia’s historic World Juniors run

Nuts & Bolts: California trip opens in San Jose

Distant Thunder: The Indomitable Spirit of Matt Desilvestro

The Backcheck: Bolts finish .500 in Eastern Conference back-to-back

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Canadiens 5, Lightning 2

Tampa Bay Strong 50/50 raffle, powered by Moffitt Cancer Center, surpasses goal of $1 million in total funds raised

Recap: Canadiens 5, Lightning 2

Leah Wooten honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Wrapping up the back-to-back against the Habs

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 6, Rangers 2

Recap: Lightning 6, Rangers 2

Laurallyn Segur honored as Lightning Community Hero

Nuts & Bolts: Back from the holiday break

Holidays with the Bolts

The Backcheck: Lightning earn home-and-home split with rival Panthers

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Panthers 0

Recap: Lightning 4, Panthers 0